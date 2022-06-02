10 held as Delhi Police cracks down on kidney racket gang

The staff of Hauz Khas Police Station busted a kidney racket gang in South Delhi on June 01. 10 arrests from various parts of the city were made. The gang used to target young boys from the age group of 20 to 30 years in desperate need of money and then through their regular counseling convinced them to sell their kidneys. Probe revealed that Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma, an OT technician, is the main mastermind. They transplanted more than 20 kidneys till now.