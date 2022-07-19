Search icon
10 critically endangered white-backed vultures released from conservation center in Alipurduar

The conservation centre in Buxa Tiger Reserve of Alipurduar, West Bengal, released 10 critically endangered white-backed vultures on July 18. Apurva Sen, the Field Director also informed that the same number of vultures were released last year as well. The white-backed vulture is the most common vulture in sub-Saharan Africa. “10 white vultures were released on July 18. Last year also we released the same number of Vultures. We've been tracing their movement and monitoring them daily, it has been quite successful. Some have flown to Assam too,” Apurva Sen said.

