1 person died, several others got injured as bus falls off flyover in Aligarh

One person died and several others were injured as a bus veered off a flyover in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on July 29. About 30-40 passengers were on board in the bus. The bus was going from Delhi to Farrukhabad. “1 dead, several others got injured as bus veers off flyover in Aligarh. We received info about a Farrukhabad-bound bus falling off the flyover. About 30-40 passengers were on board. 25 persons were shifted to a district hospital. One woman has died,” said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP City.