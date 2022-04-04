1 dead several injured in bus accident on Chandigarh-Manali highway

One person was killed while 34 were injured after a HRTC bus met with an accident on Chandigarh-Manali NH 3, in Mandi on April 04. “The bus was enroute Shimla from Manali. Injured people shifted to a local hospital,” Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi added.