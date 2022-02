1 dead, another hospitalised after 2 minor girl thrown off three-storey building in Patna

In a shocking incident, a minor girl died and another hospitalised after they were allegedly thrown off a three-storey building by a man near Bazar Samiti area in Patna, Bihar on February 03. Following the incident, locals set vehicles on fire in protest. "Man arrested, doesn't live here. Don't know where did he come from?" informed Satish Kumar, a local Councillor.