1 dead, 3 trapped after roof collapses in Gurugram apartment

One lady died, while three others are feared trapped under debris after the roof of an apartment in Gurugram, Haryana collapsed on February 10. The incident took place on the 6th floor of the D Block of Chintels Paradiso housing complex at Sector 109 in Gurugram. Administrative officers and NDRF and SDRF teams reached on the spot. Rescue operation is currently underway. “Total 3 trapped of which 1 woman from 1st floor dead. We've recovered her body. Of the remaining two- Woman on the 2nd floor still not spotted. Man on the same floor is half trapped. He's conscious, will rescue him in half-an-hour,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.