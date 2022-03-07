UP Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: Check total, phase-wise vote and seat share predictions

Across the 7 phases of UP polls where 403 constituencies are up for grabs, here are the Exit Polls 2022 predictions for seat share, vote share.

UP Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 ended today, also concluding the Assembly Elections across the five states of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The counting for all the states will be held on Thursday (March 10) and the results are expected on the same day. With the end of polling, it is time for Exit Polls 2022 and the most anticipated numbers come from the politically paramount state of UP.

As per Zee News-DesignBoxed Exit Poll 2022, the BJP headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appears to have beaten anti-incumbency. BJP and allies in the state appear to be getting 39% vote share, 5% more than closest rivals Samajwadi Party. In terms of seat share, BJP+ are expected to land between 223 to 248 seats while Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and allies will likely win 138 to 157 seats.

Across the 7 phases of UP polls where 403 constituencies are up for grabs, here are the Exit Polls 2022 predictions for seat share, vote share.