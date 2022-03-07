Headlines

UP Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: Check total, phase-wise vote and seat share predictions

Across the 7 phases of UP polls where 403 constituencies are up for grabs, here are the Exit Polls 2022 predictions for seat share, vote share.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

UP Exit Poll 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting for the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 ended today, also concluding the Assembly Elections across the five states of UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. The counting for all the states will be held on Thursday (March 10) and the results are expected on the same day. With the end of polling, it is time for Exit Polls 2022 and the most anticipated numbers come from the politically paramount state of UP.

As per Zee News-DesignBoxed Exit Poll 2022, the BJP headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appears to have beaten anti-incumbency. BJP and allies in the state appear to be getting 39% vote share, 5% more than closest rivals Samajwadi Party. In terms of seat share, BJP+ are expected to land between 223 to 248 seats while Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and allies will likely win 138 to 157 seats. 

Across the 7 phases of UP polls where 403 constituencies are up for grabs, here are the Exit Polls 2022 predictions for seat share, vote share.

  • 07 Mar 2022, 09:02 PM

    SP+ performance across 7 phases as per Exit Poll

    First phase: 34-38

    Second phase: 29- 33

    Third phase: 17-19

    Fourth phase: 14-16

    Fifth phase: 18-20

    Sixth phase: 19-22

    Seventh phase: 22-26

    Total: 138-157

  • 07 Mar 2022, 09:02 PM

    BJP+ performance across 7 phases as per Exit Poll

    First phase: 34-38

    Second phase: 21- 23

    Third phase: 38-42

    Fourth phase: 41-45

    Fifth phase: 36-40

    Sixth phase: 30-34

    Seventh phase: 23-27

    Total: 223-248

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:27 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Exit Poll result on vote share

    BJP+: 39

    SP+: 34

    BSP: 13

    Congress: 6

    Others: 8

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:26 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Exit Poll result on seat share

    Total seats: 403

    BJP+: 223-248

    SP+: 138-157

    BSP: 5-11

    Congress: 4-9

    Others: 3-5

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:24 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Seventh Phase

    Total seats: 54

    BJP+: 23-27

    SP+: 22-26

    BSP: 1-3

    Congress: 1-2

    Others: 1-3

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:23 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Sixth Phase

    Total seats: 57

    BJP+: 30-34

    SP+: 19-22

    BSP: 1-3

    Congress: 1-3

    Others: 0

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:18 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Fifth Phase

    Total seats: 61

    BJP+: 36-40

    SP+: 18-20

    BSP: 0

    Congress: 1-3

    Others: 1-3

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:13 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Fourth Phase

    Total: 59 seats

    BJP+: 41-45

    SP+: 14-16

    BSP: 1-2

    Congress: 0

    Others: 0

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:10 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Third Phase

    Total seats: 59

    BJP+: 38-42

    SP+: 17-19

    BSP: 0

    Congress: 1-2

    Others: 0

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:09 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Second Phase

    Total seats: 55

    BJP+: 21- 23

    SP+: 29- 33

    BSP: 1-2

    Congress: 0

    Others: 0

  • 07 Mar 2022, 08:06 PM

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 – Phase-wise seat share - First phase

    Total seats: 58

    BJP+: 34- 38

    SP+: 19- 21

    BSP: 1-2

    Congress: 0

    Others: 0

