UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath's BJP races ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's SP

Headlines

Indian cricket legend who played for Imran Khan-led Pakistan, almost caught out Kapil Dev; can you identify him?

Meet IAS Ravi Kumar NG, UP cadre, who replaced Ritu Maheshwari as Greater Noida Authority CEO

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

Meet the man who started career with Rs 50 salary, went on to build Rs 30,000 crore business empire

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indian cricket legend who played for Imran Khan-led Pakistan, almost caught out Kapil Dev; can you identify him?

Meet IAS Ravi Kumar NG, UP cadre, who replaced Ritu Maheshwari as Greater Noida Authority CEO

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Anant Ambani 108 kg weight loss: 10 things to know

Rare, unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Super flop films by megastars that were supposed to be superhits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: CM Bommai urges people to vote for state’s development

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

S Jaishankar defends India selling Russian crude, Siddaramaiah leads CM race & more | DNA News Wrap, May 17

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homeentertainment

entertainment

UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath's BJP races ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's SP

UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP is leading on more than 125 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It seems the party is heading for a big win.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 09:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party`s tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory. 

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

he counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am. The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which is the incumbent in four states has been predicted to win in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and has been projected as leading in Uttarakhand. In Goa there is a close contest with the Congress.

In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Mar 2022, 09:44 AM

    In Goa, Congress leader Altone D'costa leading, BJP's Chandrakant Kavlekar trailing, in Quepem constituency, as per EC

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 09:13 AM

    As per the Election Commission of India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 48 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) is ahead in 24, and Congress is leading in two assembly constituencies.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 09:05 AM

    Yogi Adityanath leads in Gorakhpur seat 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 08:51 AM

    In early trends, BJP's Alka Singh leading in Sandila Assembly constituency, as per Election Commission

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 09:02 AM

    BJP takes huge early lead in Uttar Pradesh, show initial trends

    Initial trends are now available for 203 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP+ is leading in 125 constituencies, while Akhilesh Yadav-led SP+ is ahead in 75 seats.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 08:31 AM

    Early trends show that the BJP alliance is ahead in 109 seats out of 182 seats.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 08:28 AM

    UP Election Results 2022: Key electoral battles to watch out

    Political parties currently remain in the fray as the counting of the votes has begun for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, with the final results for the polls to be announced later today. As the vote-counting advances, the fate of hundreds of candidates is yet to be sealed.

    The elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in a total of seven phases, with the final phase of the polling ending on March 7. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10, and here are some of the key electoral battles to keep an eye out for.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 10 Mar 2022, 08:26 AM

    "The counting in all 75 districts of the state began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first," a senior election official said.

    VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every Assembly constituency.

    The official said cameras have been installed at all counting centres.

    "Adequate AROs (assistant returning officers) have been deployed in every Assembly constituency for interruption-free counting," the senior official said, adding the necessary Covid protocol is also being maintained.

    Security arrangements have been put in place and senior officials are maintaining a close watch on the counting process, especially after some political parties raised some objections, he said.

    A three-layer security has been set up. This includes the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. The official said.

    Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

    As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Not retired, I'm on fire': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit's retirement remark

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

OCD: How to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder?

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh reacts to Cyrus Broacha's breakdown in BB OTT 2: 'I have experienced panic attacks'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE