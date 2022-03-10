UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath's BJP races ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's SP

entertainment
UP Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP is leading on more than 125 seats in Uttar Pradesh. It seems the party is heading for a big win.
In the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the majority mark is 202 and the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party`s tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory.
The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.
he counting of votes in all five poll-bound states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa began on Thursday morning at 8 am. The elections occurred in 690 assembly constituencies in the above-mentioned five states. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am.
Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases. Goa and Uttarkhand went to the polls on February 14. Assembly polls in Punjab were held on February 20. Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5.
The Bharatiya Janata Party which is the incumbent in four states has been predicted to win in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and has been projected as leading in Uttarakhand. In Goa there is a close contest with the Congress.
UP Election Results 2022: Key electoral battles to watch out
Political parties currently remain in the fray as the counting of the votes has begun for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, with the final results for the polls to be announced later today. As the vote-counting advances, the fate of hundreds of candidates is yet to be sealed.
The elections in Uttar Pradesh took place in a total of seven phases, with the final phase of the polling ending on March 7. The result of the elections is set to be announced today, March 10, and here are some of the key electoral battles to keep an eye out for.
"The counting in all 75 districts of the state began at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first," a senior election official said.
VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips of five machines will be counted in every Assembly constituency.
The official said cameras have been installed at all counting centres.
"Adequate AROs (assistant returning officers) have been deployed in every Assembly constituency for interruption-free counting," the senior official said, adding the necessary Covid protocol is also being maintained.
Security arrangements have been put in place and senior officials are maintaining a close watch on the counting process, especially after some political parties raised some objections, he said.
A three-layer security has been set up. This includes the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. The official said.
Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF company usually has around 70-80 personnel.
As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added.