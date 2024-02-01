Twitter
Union Budget 2024 Live: Sensex, Nifty in green as FM Sitharaman presents Interim Budget

The interim budget will provide assessments of the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance, and projections for the upcoming months. The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024-25 at Parliament on Thursday, February 1, a day after the commencement of the Budget Session.

The interim budget will provide assessments of the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance, and projections for the upcoming months. The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 percent for two consecutive quarters," she said. The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.

LIVE BLOG

  01 Feb 2024, 12:23 PM

    On Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "... This budget will prove to be a stepping stone towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. The biggest announcement of this budget is the 'Jai Anusandhan' scheme for which Rs 1 lakh crore has been announced as a corpus fund in today's budget. Whichever private entity would opt for a loan, they will get an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India's new generation... National Education Policy has been implemented. Innovation has taken the form of a revolution... PM Shri has been discussed. New IITs and IIMs have been discussed. Skilling and up-skilling of 1.4 crore youth of the country will be done as part of Skill India... Three new railway corridors have been talked about. This simply means more employment of skilled manpower and the lifestyle of people will improve. To sum up, this budget is well-balanced between welfare and wealth creation."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 12:02 PM

    On interim Budget BJP MP Poonam Mahajan says, "A woman empowering the nation under the leadership of PM Modi who has always believed in that the country has to go forward with women leading the country. We are empowering - Garib, Mahila, Kisan, Yuva- for Viksit Bharat...."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM

    After concluding the interim Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces the Finance Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM

    "I propose to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:48 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "In the full budget in July, our Government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM

    Revised estimate of fiscal deficit is 5.8% of GDP, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM

    The outlay for infrastructure has been increased to Rs 11.11 lakh crores in FY25, says FM Sitharaman.

    "To address fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infra & amenities will be taken on our islands including Lakshadweep," says FM Sitharaman

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM

    40,000 rail bogies to be converted to Vande Bharat standards. Airports to be doubled to 149. Indian carriers have placed orders for 1,000 new aircraft

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM

    For the youth, FM Sitharaman says, "For our tech-savvy youth, this will be a golden era. A corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore will be established with 50-year interest-free loan provided. It will be for long-term financing or re-financing with low or nil interest rates."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:34 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:32 AM

    Application of nano DAP to be expanded on various crops. This novel nano-formulation helps in better crop growth and yield, reduces environmental burden, and increases farmer profitability.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists out 'strategy for Amrit Kaal'.

    "Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfill aspirations..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM

    FM Sitharaman announces, "The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM

    On 'Nari Shakti, FM Sitharaman says, "Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:22 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The country is proud of our youth scaling new heights in sports. The highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para games in 2023 reflects a high confidence level. Chess prodigy and our no.1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa up a stiff fight against the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 Chess Grandmasters compared to a little over 20 in 2010."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:21 AM

    Average real income of people increased by 50%, says FM Sitharaman

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM

    Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma watches the Interim Union Budget 2024.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:11 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Interim Budget 2024-25.

    "...The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. With the blessings of the people, when our government - under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi - assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as its mantra. The Government overcame those challenges in right earnest..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:09 AM

    "We need to focus on - Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva, and Annadata; Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Budget speech.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM

    "Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 11:04 AM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hopeful for 2024 victory

    "Hope our government, with its stupendous work, will be blessed by the people again with a strong mandate"

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 10:53 AM

    Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 at the Parliament

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 10:52 AM

    Ahead of the NDA government's interim Budget, Union minister Anupriya Patel says, "I hope the provisions of this budget will be to fulfill the aims of becoming Viksit Bharat and a 5 trillion dollar economy."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 10:52 AM

    Union Cabinet approves the Interim Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the House, shortly.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM

    Rupee rises 9 paise to 82.95 against US dollar ahead of Interim Budget

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM

    Ahead of the presentation of the Union Interim Budget, Ramachandran Dinesh - President, CII and Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd says, "We are asking for continuity. We are asking for the focus on CapEx and the infrastructure, which has happened very well in the past, to continue. We are recommending a 20% increase in CapEx spending, Rs 12 Lakh Crores to be spent on infrastructure. We are also looking at giving direction in terms of how equitable growth will be maintained in the future and what the focus of the government will be..."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM

    Union Cabinet meets in Parliament, ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team reach the north block ahead of the Interim Budget

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance as she is set to present the interim Budget today.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 08:39 AM

    The interim Budget 2024 can be viewed in a "paperless form" through the Union Budget Mobile App. The app, available in English and Hindi, can be downloaded on Android, iOS, or from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 08:39 AM

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech will be telecasted live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 08:20 AM

    MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrives at the Ministry of Finance in North Block

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 08:24 AM

    The Congress asserted that it would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, and Manipur unrest during the Budget Session of Parliament.

    The party's strategy for the Budget Session was discussed in a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group chaired by the party's parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders attended the meeting.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 07:44 AM

    The last interim budget was presented in 2019 by then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal who was given the additional charge of the Finance Ministry due to Arun Jaitley's health issues.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 07:09 AM

    In a major step aimed at checking entrance exam-related malpractices, the Centre is slated to bring a bill in the budget session of Parliament to effectively deter persons, organised groups or institutions that indulge in unfair means and adversely impact the public examination systems for wrongful gains, sources said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  01 Feb 2024, 07:06 AM

    In her address on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu, set the stage for the upcoming budget presentation, underlining the government's priorities resting on four key pillars - youth power, women power, farmers, and the poor. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
