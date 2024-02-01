INDIA
The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 at Parliament on Thursday, February 1, a day after the commencement of the Budget Session. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the Budget day on Thursday as investors resorted to profit-taking in capital goods, metal and realty shares amid no big announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.
"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 percent for two consecutive quarters," she said. The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.
Allocation for defence in the interim budget has been increased to Rs 6.21 lakh crores for the financial year 2024-25 from Rs 5.94 lakh crores allocated for the last year. The increase is over 4.5 per cent from last year. Defence forces get Rs 10,000 crores more for modernisation under the capital budget. The allocation is Rs 1.72 lakh crores for 2024-25 from Rs 1.62 lakh crores last year.
On Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "... This budget will prove to be a stepping stone towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. The biggest announcement of this budget is the 'Jai Anusandhan' scheme for which Rs 1 lakh crore has been announced as a corpus fund in today's budget. Whichever private entity would opt for a loan, they will get an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India's new generation... National Education Policy has been implemented. Innovation has taken the form of a revolution... PM Shri has been discussed. New IITs and IIMs have been discussed. Skilling and up-skilling of 1.4 crore youth of the country will be done as part of Skill India... Three new railway corridors have been talked about. This simply means more employment of skilled manpower and the lifestyle of people will improve. To sum up, this budget is well-balanced between welfare and wealth creation."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lists out 'strategy for Amrit Kaal'.
"Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to the generation of resources to power investments and fulfill aspirations..."
On 'Nari Shakti, FM Sitharaman says, "Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The country is proud of our youth scaling new heights in sports. The highest-ever medal tally in Asian Games and Asian Para games in 2023 reflects a high confidence level. Chess prodigy and our no.1 ranked player Praggnanandhaa up a stiff fight against the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen in 2023. Today, India has over 80 Chess Grandmasters compared to a little over 20 in 2010."
Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma watches the Interim Union Budget 2024.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Interim Budget 2024-25.
"...The Indian economy has witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last 10 years, The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism. With the blessings of the people, when our government - under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi - assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as its mantra. The Government overcame those challenges in right earnest..."
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Interim Budget 2024-25 at the Parliament
Ahead of the presentation of the Union Interim Budget, Ramachandran Dinesh - President, CII and Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd says, "We are asking for continuity. We are asking for the focus on CapEx and the infrastructure, which has happened very well in the past, to continue. We are recommending a 20% increase in CapEx spending, Rs 12 Lakh Crores to be spent on infrastructure. We are also looking at giving direction in terms of how equitable growth will be maintained in the future and what the focus of the government will be..."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team reach the north block ahead of the Interim Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance as she is set to present the interim Budget today.
MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad arrives at the Ministry of Finance in North Block
The Congress asserted that it would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, and Manipur unrest during the Budget Session of Parliament.
The party's strategy for the Budget Session was discussed in a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group chaired by the party's parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders attended the meeting.
In a major step aimed at checking entrance exam-related malpractices, the Centre is slated to bring a bill in the budget session of Parliament to effectively deter persons, organised groups or institutions that indulge in unfair means and adversely impact the public examination systems for wrongful gains, sources said.
