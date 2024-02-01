The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 at Parliament on Thursday, February 1, a day after the commencement of the Budget Session. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the Budget day on Thursday as investors resorted to profit-taking in capital goods, metal and realty shares amid no big announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The interim budget provided assessments of the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance, and projections for the upcoming months. The full budget is scheduled to be presented after the Lok Sabha elections by the newly elected government.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In her address, the President said 2023 was a historic year for the country and among other steps, the country kept up the momentum of being the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 percent for two consecutive quarters," she said. The last session before Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in April-May this year, will have a total of eight sittings spread over 10 days.