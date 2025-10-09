UK PM India visit LIVE: 'India's growth story is remarkable,' UK PM Starmer says 'vision of Viksit Bharat on track'

On Wednesday, Starmer held a series of wide-ranging interactions in Mumbai. He met with business leaders and described the India-UK trade partnership as 'really important'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital. This was Starmer’s first official visit to India. The two leaders shook hands and shared a warm greeting.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Starmer took part in several meetings in Mumbai. He spoke with business leaders and called the trade relationship between India and the UK “really important.”

At a meeting with industry representatives, Starmer said, “This is the biggest trade mission the United Kingdom has ever sent to India.” He added that his visit was the “return leg” following Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the UK earlier this year.

Starmer also spoke about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July 2024 between the two countries, calling it “really important.” He said, “It’s the biggest deal we’ve made since leaving the European Union, and I think it’s also the biggest deal India has ever made. It’s hugely important.”

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement aims to boost trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion each year.

During the visit, PM Keir announced that three major productions from India's leading film studio, films Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be shot across locations in the United Kingdom starting in 2026, as per the British High Commission.

He also lit diyas in Mumbai on Wednesday, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom as the Diwali festival approaches.

Starmer also met with football fans in Mumbai and expressed his delight at the way football brings communities together, outlining the impact of the Premier League's training programme on the development of the sport in India.

The visit of the UK PM comes after Prime Minister Modi's trip to the UK in July, where the trade deal was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins were confirmed, an official statement noted.

(With inputs from ANI)