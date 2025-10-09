UK PM India visit LIVE: 'India's growth story is remarkable,' UK PM Starmer says 'vision of Viksit Bharat on track'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he didn't walk out from hospital in wheelchair after stabbing incident: 'Why create any kind of...'
INDIA
On Wednesday, Starmer held a series of wide-ranging interactions in Mumbai. He met with business leaders and described the India-UK trade partnership as 'really important'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital. This was Starmer’s first official visit to India. The two leaders shook hands and shared a warm greeting.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Starmer took part in several meetings in Mumbai. He spoke with business leaders and called the trade relationship between India and the UK “really important.”
At a meeting with industry representatives, Starmer said, “This is the biggest trade mission the United Kingdom has ever sent to India.” He added that his visit was the “return leg” following Prime Minister Modi’s trip to the UK earlier this year.
Starmer also spoke about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July 2024 between the two countries, calling it “really important.” He said, “It’s the biggest deal we’ve made since leaving the European Union, and I think it’s also the biggest deal India has ever made. It’s hugely important.”
The UK-India Free Trade Agreement aims to boost trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion each year.
During the visit, PM Keir announced that three major productions from India's leading film studio, films Yash Raj Films (YRF), will be shot across locations in the United Kingdom starting in 2026, as per the British High Commission.
He also lit diyas in Mumbai on Wednesday, symbolising the deep cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom as the Diwali festival approaches.
Starmer also met with football fans in Mumbai and expressed his delight at the way football brings communities together, outlining the impact of the Premier League's training programme on the development of the sport in India.
The visit of the UK PM comes after Prime Minister Modi's trip to the UK in July, where the trade deal was signed and nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins were confirmed, an official statement noted.
(With inputs from ANI)
United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer noted that India's "growth story is remarkable" and said that he is convinced to see that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a "track" to achieve the vision of a Visit Bharat by 2047.
"It is significant that we are meeting in Mumbai as India's economic and financial capital, because India's growth story is remarkable. I want to congratulate the PM on his leadership, aiming to be the world's 3rd largest economy by 2028. Your vision of Viksit Bharat is to make it a completely developed country by 2047. Everything I have seen since I have been here is absolute proof to me that you are on track to succeed in that. We want to be partners on that journey", said Starmer, who is on his first visit to India as UK Prime Minister. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the partnership between India and UK is driven by "trustworthiness, talent, and technology". Following high-level talks with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai today, PM Modi stressed that India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy.
"India's dynamism and the UK's expertise combine to create a unique synergy. Our partnership is trustworthy, talent- and technology-driven," PM Modi said while addressing a joint press conference with Starmer. The Prime Minister asserted that under the leadership of Starmer, the UK and India have witnessed significant progress. (ANI)
In a joint statement with PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer says, "...We are building something here, we are creating a new modern partnership focused on the future and availing the opportunities and we are doing it together. That is why we struck the UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) in July, a breakthrough moment - years in the making, slashing tariffs, increasing access to each other's markets to drive growth and create jobs for our people and making life in both our nations. Beyond the words of the page of the Agreement, is the spirit of the confidence that it has given to our two great countries to work even more closely together, something which we have seen during the course of this visit here..."