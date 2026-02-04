UGC NET December Results Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard today? Step-by-step guide to download results, check direct link here

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
INDIA
The National Testing Agency is set to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026. The UGC NET December 2025 exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The socrecard will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The computer-based exam held on Decemeber 31, was conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines.
Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET examination held in December-January can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.