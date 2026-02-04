FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

UGC NET December Results Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard today? Step-by-step guide to download results, check direct link here

The National Testing Agency is set to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

UGC NET December Results Live Updates: NTA to release scorecard today? Step-by-step guide to download results, check direct link here
The National Testing Agency is set to announce the UGC NET December 2025 Result on its official portal today, February 4, 2026. The UGC NET December 2025  exam was conducted from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The socrecard will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The computer-based exam held on Decemeber 31, was conducted in two shifts, the morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The result will confirm eligibility for Assistant Professor posts, Junior Research Fellowship and PhD admissions under the revised UGC guidelines.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: Step-by-step guide to download scorecard

  • Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • Click on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link
  • Enter application number and date of birth
  • Submit details
  • Download and print the scorecard​

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 04 Feb 2026, 07:05 PM

    What are the credentials required to check the results?

    Candidates are required to use the application number and date of birth to check the UGC NET 2025 Dec session result. Also, the security PIN, as shown in the image.

     

  • 04 Feb 2026, 06:44 PM

    Check DIRECT link here

    Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET examination held in December-January can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

     

