Tikari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Anil Kumar vs Sumant Kumar; Check who is leading race now

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. Check latest updates here

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

Tikari Assembly Election

The Tikari Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Shashi Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party, Ajay Kumar of the RJD and others.

In the last Assembly elections, the HAMS’s Anil Kumar won by a margin of 2630 votes. The INC’s Sumant Kumar was the runner up securing 67729 votes.

Check latest updates here: