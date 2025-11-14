Tarari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vishal Prashant vs Madan Singh; Check who is leading race now

Tarari in Bhojpur district is set for a fierce 2025 poll battle between the BJP-led NDA and the RJD-CPI(ML) alliance, with security forces crucial in this politically sensitive region.

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

About Tarari Constituency

The Tarari Assembly constituency is located in the Bhojpur district of Bihar and is a part of the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. Situated in the southern part of Bihar, it lies around 54 kilometres south of Arrah and 60 kilometres west of Buxar. Ballia in Uttar Pradesh is about 75 kilometres away, while other key towns like Bikramganj and Daudnagar are also nearby. The state capital, Patna, is approximately 90 kilometres to the north.

Last election results

In 2020, Sudama Prasad won by 11,015 votes when his party contested the election as part of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, and Congress did not field a candidate as part of a seat-sharing arrangement. Independent Narendra Kumar Pandey finished second, while BJP's Kaushal Kumar Vidyathari received only 8.1% of the vote.

The 2025 assembly elections in Tarari are anticipated to be highly competitive. On one hand, the BJP-led NDA, which had a strong showing in the 2024 Bihar by-elections (including Tarari), will be aiming to maintain its momentum. On the other hand, the RJD-CPI(ML)(L) alliance will be focusing all its energy on regaining control of the seat. Given the region's sensitive political history, the presence of central security forces will play a vital role in ensuring a peaceful and orderly election process.

Check latest updates here