Tarapur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Samrat Chaudhary vs Arun Shah; Check who is leading race now

The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14.

Tarapur, a sub-divisional town in Bihar’s Munger district, is marked by two major tragedies. The first took place on February 15, 1932, when around 4,000 freedom fighters gathered at the local police station during the Flag Satyagraha, and British forces opened fire, killing 34 people, an event that remained largely forgotten until 2022, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared the date as Martyrs’ Day. The second tragedy occurred during the 1995 assembly elections, when Congress candidate Sachchidanand Singh and his supporters were attacked with grenades, leading to nine deaths, including Singh’s. Though several individuals, among them Samata Party leader Shakuni Chaudhary, were named in the case, it eventually faded away, and Chaudhary went on to win the seat later.

The Tarapur Assembly seat in Bihar has been under JDU’s control since 2015. After MLA Mewalal Choudhary’s death from Covid, JDU’s Rajiv Kumar Singh narrowly won the 2021 by-election by 3,852 votes. The electorate grew from 3.17 lakh in 2020 to 3.39 lakh in 2024, with Scheduled Castes forming 15.1%, Muslims 6.8%, and only 12.38% being urban voters. Voter participation has steadily risen, from 52.66% in 2015 to 55.08% in 2020.

Politics here is largely shaped by the OBCs, especially the Kushwaha (Koeri) community, which has produced most of the MLAs across parties. The BJP’s elevation of Samrat Chaudhary is seen as an effort to attract this group. Despite the close 2021 result, the NDA remains optimistic, buoyed by the LJP (Ram Vilas)’s 13,029-vote lead in the Tarapur segment during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.