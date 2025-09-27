Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Tamil Nadu stampede LIVE UPDATES: MHA seeks detailed report from Tamil Nadu govt on Karur stampede

As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 10:37 PM IST | Edited by : Meemansa Shekhawat

Tamil Nadu stampede LIVE UPDATES: MHA seeks detailed report from Tamil Nadu govt on Karur stampede
Image credit: PTI/X
As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27. The incident prompted the actor-turned-politician to temporarily halt his speech as several audience members fainted due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said in a post on 'X' that he spoke to the concerned ministers and authorities to extend assistance to those in need. The incident took place when the TVK chief was delivering a speech in Karur. As the crowd grew dense, several party workers and attendees reportedly passed out due to suffocation amid the gathering. This, in turn, prompted Vijay to pause his speech and urge his supporters to make way for emergency ambulances to attend to those in need.

The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Sep 2025, 09:55 PM

    MHA seeks detailed report from Tamil Nadu government on Karur stampede 

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the Karur stampede, which killed more than 30 people. 

     

     

    President Murmu expresses grief over stampede incident in Tamil Nadu 

    In a post on 'X', President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which left at least 31 dead and several injured. "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured", she wrote. 

     

     

    PM Modi condoles loss of lives at Tamil Nadu stampede

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur. 

     

     

    CM Stalin assures assistance 

    In a post on 'X', CM MK Stalin wrote, "I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding."

    31 killed as stampede breaks out at TVK chief Vijay's rally 

    As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27.

