Tamil Nadu stampede LIVE UPDATES: MHA seeks detailed report from Tamil Nadu govt on Karur stampede

Sanju Samson OUT, Jasprit Bumrah IN? India's likely playing XI against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma on cusp of history, needs 94 runs against Pakistan to break world T20I record
TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders action after deadly stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur
Tamil Nadu: How stampede occurred during Vijay’s Karur Rally? What was behind the chaos? Here’s what we know so far
Will Suryakumar Yadav accept Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi if India wins final? Report makes big claim
Who is Vijay? Tamil superstar, politician whose Karur rally caused stampede, over 30 people feared dead
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, calls incident 'deeply saddening'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding: From star studded guest list to venue, here’s everything we know
This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years, it is located in...
INDIA
As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27.
As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27. The incident prompted the actor-turned-politician to temporarily halt his speech as several audience members fainted due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said in a post on 'X' that he spoke to the concerned ministers and authorities to extend assistance to those in need. The incident took place when the TVK chief was delivering a speech in Karur. As the crowd grew dense, several party workers and attendees reportedly passed out due to suffocation amid the gathering. This, in turn, prompted Vijay to pause his speech and urge his supporters to make way for emergency ambulances to attend to those in need.
The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government on the Karur stampede, which killed more than 30 people.
In a post on 'X', President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the stampede in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which left at least 31 dead and several injured. "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured", she wrote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede incident in Tamil Nadu's Karur.
In a post on 'X', CM MK Stalin wrote, "I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Honourable Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the public who have fainted and been admitted to the hospital due to the crowding."
As many as 31 people are dead and several injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27.