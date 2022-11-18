Skyroot launch LIVE updates: Vikram-S to launch shortly

The first privately produced rocket in India, the Vikram-S, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday. Sriharikota is about 115 kilometres from Chennai. The Vikram-S rocket's inaugural launch by Skyroot Aerospace, a four-year-old startup, will herald the entry of the private sector into the nation's space industry, which has been dominated for decades by the state-run ISRO.

After the Center opened the sector to private participants in 2020, Skyroot Aerospace became the first commercial enterprise in India to give the Indian space programme wings.

If the weather is favourable, Vikram-S will take off at 11:30 am. Additionally, it was delayed from November 15.

Vikram's launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series. According to the business, the Vikram-S launch vehicle can be constructed and launched from any launch site in under 24 hours.

A tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the man credited with founding the Indian Space Program

This launch vehicle bears the name of Vikram Sarabhai, the man who spearheaded India's space programme, in recognition of his enormous contribution to the growth of the country's space industry.

The mission, titled "Prarambh" (the beginning), would transport three payloads created by the Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab, Chennai-based Space Kids, and Andhra Pradesh-based N Space Tech India, according to a release from Skyroot Aerospace.