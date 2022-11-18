Skyroot launch LIVE updates: Vikram-S to launch shortly

We are just minutes away from India’s first private rocket mission. Vikram-S rocket of Skyroot will lift off at 11:30 IST. Catch the action live here: https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA#Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/TLKEXW8nSI— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 18, 2022
The single-stage suborbital rocket Vikram-S from Skyroot Aerospace is getting ready to lift off. The Vikram-S launch during Mission Prarambh is set to kick off at 11:30 am.
With the big day looming large, here it is! Catch a glimpse of Vikram-S rocket integrated to the launcher. You can watch the action unfolding live on our YouTube link https://t.co/p2DOuRFiIA. #Prarambh #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/kjmkHZuV8c— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 17, 2022
Vikram-S mission is named ‘Prarambh’ which means ‘the beginning.’ The Vikram-S rocket was developed by startup Skyroot aerospace.
Three satellites, including the FunSat by SpaceKidz India, which was partially created by students, will be carried by Vikram-S. Between 290 kg and 560 kg of payloads can be carried by the Vikram rockets into sun-synchronous polar orbits.
Skyroot Aerospace views today's mission as a significant accomplishment because it will help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital-class space launch vehicles, including numerous sub-systems and technologies that will be tested both prior to liftoff and during the launch itself.
Thanks @DrJitendraSingh for your able guidance of the space sector and presence at the upcoming launch of Vikram-S. We are proud of our mission which is poised to create history for Indian private space, and further the vision of our PM @narendramodi.@isro #OpeningSpaceForAll https://t.co/FWMVx00xMA— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 16, 2022