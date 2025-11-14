Siwan Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP's Mangal Pandey loses lead in early trends

Siwan Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mangal Pandey, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Awadh Bihari Choudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Intekhab Ahmad are the key candidates from the seat.

Siwan Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: The counting of votes for the Siwan constituency will begin at 8 am, along with 242 other seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Siwan is constituency number 105 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The key candidates in this constituency in the Assembly Elections 2025 are Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mangal Pandey, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Awadh Bihari Choudhary, and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Intekhab Ahmad.