Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live Update: Axiom-4 Crew undocks, splashdown at 3.01 pm today

After an extraordinary 18-day stay aboard the orbital laboratory, Shukla and his three international crewmates are scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT).

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, carrying Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts, is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California at 3:01 p.m. IST (4:31 AM CT). The Ax-4 crew undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at around 4:45 pm IST on July 14.

Shubhanshi Shukla, aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft ‘Grace’, trained by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is the first Indian to reach the ISS via a private spaceflight. During the 18-day stay, the Ax-4 crew conducted a series of scientific and outreach activities as part of the mission.

The Ax-4 crew travelled 1.3 crore km, completing 310 orbits around Earth, which is equivalent to 33 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. The 20-day space odyssey aboard the crew witnessed over 300 breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. Now, the Dragon capsule is performing precise departure burns to undock from the ISS and set a new orbit for its 22.5-hour journey back to Earth. The crew’s splashdown on Earth is likely to take place at 3:00 pm today with a one-hour margin of variation.