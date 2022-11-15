Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police sources claim Aaftab made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before

India
After brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, Aaftab Poonawala took up to 3 months to finish the clean-up.
Delhi Police sources claimed that trained chef who was accused in the killing of live-in partner and then chopping her body into pieces, knew how to use the knife on her flesh. The liver and intestines of the victim were buried in the nearby forest area of Chattarpur and Mehrauli, sources said.
According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect in the horrifying murder of Shraddha Walker, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner and dismembered her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in the Chhatarpur forests in south Delhi, claimed he had already decided to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder, ANI reported.
Twelve years before Shraddha Walkar's murder shook the country, Dehradun lived its own nightmare with the Anupama Gulati killing, in which her husband sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them, before dumping them over several days. The two horrific murders have several aspects in common. Experts here said they not only reveal the brutality of the killers but also the fact that the murders were premeditated, and not committed in a fit of rage. (PTI)
Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal has also reacted to the gruesome murder that took place in Delhi.
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body before burying it in a jungle, had gone to the doctor for treatment of his hand injury in May, the same month the woman was murdered. When Poonawalla first visited Dr. Anil Kumar for care, he was aggressive and restless, and when he was questioned about his injury, he said it occurred while he was chopping fruit.
Victim's friend alleged that Shraddha wanted to end the relationship with Aaftab as her life had "become like hell". Speaking to ANI on Monday, Rajat Shukla, her friend, said, "Today suddenly the news flashed on the mobile of her murder. I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She told us in 2019 that she was in a relationship since 2018. They lived together. Initially, they lived happily, but then Sharddha started saying that Aaftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn't do so."
The accused Aaftab Poonawala, on Tuesday, was taken to the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur where he had buried the body parts of his live-in partner. As per media reports, it took around three hours to locate specific places where he had allegedly disposed off her body parts.
As per the Delhi Police sources, Aaftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aaftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing the body parts.Sources further said Aaftab had relations with many girls even before Shraddha. Before committing the crime, he also watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter, ANI reported.
According to the Police, Aftab who is accused for kiling Shraddha Walkar, had brought another woman to the apartment where the chopped part of Walkar's body were still in the refrigator. Police investigation is underway.
Police said Poonawala brought another woman to his apartment days after the murder, with the body parts of Shraddha still in a fridge.The authorities are looking into whether he had Shraddha's body parts in the apartment when he brought other women and if any of them served as a trigger for the crime.
The neighbours have alleged that they were clueless about the henious crime that took place in Delhi's Mehrauli.The man is accused of chopping up the body of his live-in partner and keeping the pieces in a refrigerator at his Mehrauli home for almost three weeks. However, they claimed that the couple's home had very little furniture and that the new 300-liter refrigerator the accused bought to conceal the body was kept in the living room.
