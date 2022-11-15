Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police sources claim Aaftab made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before

After brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, Aaftab Poonawala took up to 3 months to finish the clean-up.

The horrifying and gory murder of Shraddha Walker was discovered by the police on Monday in Mehrauli, Delhi. Her live-in lover, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, perpetrated and plotted the crime. Aaftab, 28, confessed to strangling his live-in lover Shraddha Walker in May of this year and tossing her body after chopping it into 35 pieces. He was apprehended by Delhi police not long after the grisly details of the crime were made public. A total of ten samples of skeletal remains that were initially believed to be human were discovered, gathered by forensic experts, and are currently being sent for identification.

They'll be sent to match the DNA samples from her father. Aftab dropped Shraddha's phone, which had been tracked since its last known location. The weapon that was used to dismember her body is being sought after by police. He used her Instagram account to give the impression that she was still alive until June. 'Bumble', a dating app, is how the two fell in love, Delhi police said. Aaftab used "Bumble" to find another lover who he would visit the flat with within 15–20 days of her murder.

They moved into the Chhattarpur Pahadi home on May 15. Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA, stated on Tuesday that he will write to the Delhi Police to request an investigation into a potential "Love Jihad" motive for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a native of Vasai near Mumbai. According to a close friend, the murder may have been the result of a "huge conspiracy."