Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police sources claim Aaftab made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before

Headlines

'Whoever bowls better to them will be...': Ex-India star on Babar Azam, Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK match

Meet Nandini Agarwal, World’s youngest female CA, holds Guinness World Record, she scored…

Sidharth Shukla fans remember late actor with moving tributes on his second death anniversary: 'Always in our hearts'

Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s ‘will reject Gadar 3’ statement: ‘Unke bolne ya sochne se….’

Meet Mohita Sharma, IPS officer who is a Kaun Banega Crorepati winner, took home Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kushi box office collection day 1: Vijay, Samantha film takes solid start; earns Rs 25.85 crore worldwide

Meet IAS Vishakha Yadav, engineer from Delhi who left lucrative job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Jawan advance booking crosses Rs 10 crore in 24 hours, beats Pathaan's all time record

India vs Pakistan: Memorable ODI encounters between the arch-rivals

IND vs PAK: Indian cricket matches played before in Pallekele stadium

8 bedtime habits for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Sidharth Shukla fans remember late actor with moving tributes on his second death anniversary: 'Always in our hearts'

Anil Sharma reacts to Ameesha Patel’s ‘will reject Gadar 3’ statement: ‘Unke bolne ya sochne se….’

Kushi box office collection day 1: Vijay, Samantha film takes solid start; earns Rs 25.85 crore worldwide

HomeIndia

India

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police sources claim Aaftab made up his mind to kill Shraddha more than a week before

After brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, Aaftab Poonawala took up to 3 months to finish the clean-up.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
The horrifying and gory murder of Shraddha Walker was discovered by the police on Monday in Mehrauli, Delhi. Her live-in lover, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, perpetrated and plotted the crime. Aaftab, 28, confessed to strangling his live-in lover Shraddha Walker in May of this year and tossing her body after chopping it into 35 pieces. He was apprehended by Delhi police not long after the grisly details of the crime were made public. A total of ten samples of skeletal remains that were initially believed to be human were discovered, gathered by forensic experts, and are currently being sent for identification.
They'll be sent to match the DNA samples from her father. Aftab dropped Shraddha's phone, which had been tracked since its last known location. The weapon that was used to dismember her body is being sought after by police. He used her Instagram account to give the impression that she was still alive until June. 'Bumble', a dating app, is how the two fell in love, Delhi police said. Aaftab used "Bumble" to find another lover who he would visit the flat with within 15–20 days of her murder.
They moved into the Chhattarpur Pahadi home on May 15. Ram Kadam, a BJP MLA, stated on Tuesday that he will write to the Delhi Police to request an investigation into a potential "Love Jihad" motive for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a native of Vasai near Mumbai. According to a close friend, the murder may have been the result of a "huge conspiracy."
 

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Nov 2022, 08:06 PM

    Delhi Police sources claimed that trained chef who was accused in the killing of live-in partner and then chopping her body into pieces, knew how to use the knife on her flesh. The liver and intestines of the victim were buried in the nearby forest area of Chattarpur and Mehrauli, sources said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 08:04 PM

    As per Delhi Police sources, accused Aaftab alleged that "Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 07:15 PM

    According to Delhi Police sources, the suspect in the horrifying murder of Shraddha Walker, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who killed his live-in partner and dismembered her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in the Chhatarpur forests in south Delhi, claimed he had already decided to kill his girlfriend more than a week before the murder, ANI reported.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 06:47 PM

    Twelve years before Shraddha Walkar's murder shook the country, Dehradun lived its own nightmare with the Anupama Gulati killing, in which her husband sawed her body into 72 pieces and froze them, before dumping them over several days. The two horrific murders have several aspects in common. Experts here said they not only reveal the brutality of the killers but also the fact that the murders were premeditated, and not committed in a fit of rage. (PTI)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 06:26 PM

    Experts attribute it to poor communication, a low threshold for anger, and the normalisation of violence in media like television and film. According to forensic psychologist Deepti Puranik, we cannot directly attribute such behaviour to a single cause.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 06:01 PM

    Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal has also reacted to the gruesome murder that took place in Delhi. 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 05:46 PM

    Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body before burying it in a jungle, had gone to the doctor for treatment of his hand injury in May, the same month the woman was murdered. When Poonawalla first visited Dr. Anil Kumar for care, he was aggressive and restless, and when he was questioned about his injury, he said it occurred while he was chopping fruit.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 05:11 PM

    Victim's friend alleged that Shraddha wanted to end the relationship with Aaftab as her life had "become like hell". Speaking to ANI on Monday, Rajat Shukla, her friend, said, "Today suddenly the news flashed on the mobile of her murder. I was shaken to the core of my soul that my friend has been murdered. She told us in 2019 that she was in a relationship since 2018. They lived together. Initially, they lived happily, but then Sharddha started saying that Aaftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn't do so."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 04:54 PM

    Police officials have found 13 body parts, disposed off by Aaftab who was taken to the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur by the Police officials. Forensic results are yet to confirm whether the parts belong to the same victim, PTI reported.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 04:42 PM

    The accused Aaftab Poonawala, on Tuesday, was taken to the forest area of south Delhi’s Chhatarpur where he had buried the body parts of his live-in partner. As per media reports, it took around three hours to locate specific places where he had allegedly disposed off her body parts. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 04:40 PM

    As per the Delhi Police sources, Aaftab used to sleep every day in the same room where he had chopped the body after killing Shraddha. He used to see the face after keeping it in the fridge. Aaftab had cleaned the fridge after disposing the body parts.Sources further said Aaftab had relations with many girls even before Shraddha. Before committing the crime, he also watched many crime movies and web series, including the American crime drama series Dexter, ANI reported.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 03:59 PM

    Delhi Police sources alleged said that the accused in the gruesome Delhi's murder, Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, had watched several crime movies and web series including ‘Dexter’ prior to committing the crime.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 03:24 PM

    According to the Police, Aftab who is accused for kiling Shraddha Walkar, had brought another woman to the apartment where the chopped part of Walkar's body were still in the refrigator. Police investigation is underway. 

    Police said Poonawala brought another woman to his apartment days after the murder, with the body parts of Shraddha still in a fridge.The authorities are looking into whether he had Shraddha's body parts in the apartment when he brought other women and if any of them served as a trigger for the crime.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 03:04 PM

    A friend of Maharashtra-based Shraddha Walker, has alleged that there could be a 'big conspiracy' behind the murder while another friend alleged that she had heard Aftab saying that he would kill her. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 02:58 PM

    The neighbours have alleged that they were clueless about the henious crime that took place in Delhi's Mehrauli.The man is accused of chopping up the body of his live-in partner and keeping the pieces in a refrigerator at his Mehrauli home for almost three weeks. However, they claimed that the couple's home had very little furniture and that the new 300-liter refrigerator the accused bought to conceal the body was kept in the living room.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 01:42 PM

    Aaftab and Shraddha met via the dating app "Bumble," according to Delhi police. Within 15–20 days of her murder, Aaftab found another lover through "Bumble," with whom he would visit the apartment. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 01:28 PM
    Aaftab threw Shraddha's mobile someplace in Maharashtra, and according to a police officer, they are trying to locate it so they may retrieve it.
     
    He further said that the Delhi Police is seeking the tool used to sever Shraddha's body. He claimed that Aaftab had disposed of it in Delhi. 
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 01:28 PM
    Shraddha Walkar, a victim of a murder in Delhi, has requested the death penalty for the accused Aftab Poonawala, according to her father, who spoke to the news agency ANI. “I trust Delhi Police & probe moving in right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle, and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the 1st complaint in Vasai,” he was quoted as saying.
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 01:06 PM

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 01:06 PM

    Aftab's profile information on Bumble may be requested by Delhi Police in order to learn more about the women who visited him at home while the body was still in the refrigerator. Police are investigating whether one of these women was responsible for the killing.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 12:57 PM
    “The whole country is standing with the family of shraddha. We cannot see this as a mere murder case only. The love jihad angle should also be investigated by the Delhi police. We demand Delhi police investigate this….one person cannot be behind this there is a gang involved in it,” Ram Kadam said.
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 12:37 PM

    Shraddha's phone, whose last known location was tracked, was dropped by Aftab. Police are looking for the tool that was used to dismember her body. Up until June, he created the appearance that she was still alive using her Instagram account.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 12:23 PM

    About ten samples of skeletal remains that were thought to be human were found, collected by forensic specialists, and are now being forwarded for confirmation that they are all human remains. They'll be delivered to match her father's DNA samples.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Nov 2022, 12:22 PM
    Aftab Amin Poonawalla was inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’ to commit Shraddha Walker’s murder. 
     
    The woman from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was killed by a 28-year-old man in Delhi who had met at a call centre in Mumbai, police said on Monday. The accused allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days, according to Delhi Police. 
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Jawan advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's final numbers in just 5 hours; one lakh tickets sold already

Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges dies after double cardiac arrest at 33

Jawan advance booking crosses Rs 10 crore in 24 hours, beats Pathaan's all time record

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

Emotional Vijay Deverakonda reacts to positive response to Kushi: ‘You all waited for 5 years for…’

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE