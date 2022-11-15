Shraddha Walker Murder Case LIVE Updates: Aaftab taken to jungle by Delhi police where he disposed Shraddha’s body parts

After brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, Aaftab Poonawala took up to 3 months to finish the clean-up.
The horrifying and gory murder of Shraddha Walker was discovered by the police on Monday in Mehrauli, Delhi. Her live-in lover, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, perpetrated and plotted the crime.
Aaftab, 28, confessed to strangling his live-in lover Shraddha Walker in May of this year and tossing her body after chopping it into 35 pieces. He was apprehended by Delhi police not long after the grisly details of the crime were made public.