Shraddha Walker Murder Case LIVE Updates: Aaftab taken to jungle by Delhi police where he disposed Shraddha’s body parts

After brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood, Aaftab Poonawala took up to 3 months to finish the clean-up.

The horrifying and gory murder of Shraddha Walker was discovered by the police on Monday in Mehrauli, Delhi. Her live-in lover, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, perpetrated and plotted the crime.