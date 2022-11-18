Shraddha Walkar murder case Updates: Shraddha's WhatsApp chats with ex-manager reveal assault by Aaftab

India
Shradda's face was allegedly burned after Aaftab Poonawala chopped off her head in an effort to hide her identify during any inquiry.
In the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner about six months ago. Shraddha was killed by Aaftab who strangled during their argument. After dismembering Shraddha with a alleged hacksaw, the suspect placed her body parts in a freezer for 18 days before burying of them one at a time.
The horrific details of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly inspired by the television show "Dexter" and chopped her into 35 pieces before scattering them over a nearby forest, are still coming to light.
According to the Delhi court, Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in Shraddha's murder, has been placed in police custody for the next five days. Sources with the Delhi Police claim that after killing his live-in partner, the accused Aaftab bought a vacuum cleaner to clean up the blood from the crime scene. Delhi Court has allowed the Delhi Police's plea for Nacro test of Aaftab.
On Friday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's former workplace in Gurugram was visited by a Delhi Police team investigating the murder of Shradha Walkar, according to officials. The police were seen carrying a plastic bag filled with items found in bushes close to the office after conducting a search. The contents of the bag were kept a secret by the officials, though.
In a status note, on Friday, the police said, “Each uttering of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value. Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and (the victim) together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused.”
Shraddha Walkar, the murder victim, allegedly visited a Mumbai-based doctor last year about her depression and her violent live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the doctor claimed on Friday. Dr. Pranav Kabra, who oversees a multispecialty hospital in the Malad area, told that in February 2021, he gotten a call from a woman who introduced herself as Shraddha Walkar.
WhatsApp conversation between Shraddha and her manager in 2020 reavealed that she was beaten up by Aaftab. Shraddha can be seen in this chat telling her manager that due to Aaftab's assault, she won't be showing up for work. She continues by saying that she was assaulted by her live-in partner and that she is unable to take the beatings any longer. “I won’t be able to work today. I have severe body ache and my BP is low because of yesterday’s beating. I have no energy left and I can't even get up from bed,” Shraddha wrote.
The Investigation Officer (IO) was directed by the court not to take any third-degree actions. Accused Aaftab has been in police custody for five days. Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court granted the request for authorization for the accused Aaftab's narcoanalysis test.
In Vasai, Maharashtra, the hometown of the murder victim Shraddha Walkar, a team of Delhi Police officers recorded the statement of the victim's close friend on Friday. According to a local official, a four-person police envoy from the national capital spoke with Walkar's friend Laxman Nadar at the Manikpur police station in Vasai, close to Mumbai, and recorded his statement.
In connection with the investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar, police teams have travelled to Mumbai, Gurgaon, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Aaftab Amin Poonawala's phone will be sent for forensic analysis, according to investigators with direct knowledge of the investigation, in order to determine who he communicated with after killing Walkar and recover deleted data.
In order to look into the henious murder of Shraddha Walker, a team from the Delhi Police has travelled to the Vasai, Palghar region of Maharashtra. The three-person Delhi police team met with representatives of the Maharashtra Manikpur police and requested their assistance in the case's investigation. Aftab and Shraddha's and their friends' statements will likely be recorded by the police team.
Shraddha's friend Rahul Rai said , "The next day police called her to PS where she said, she is scared that he will kill her as he has already tried to kill her before & have beaten her multiple times. Aftab locks her at home & has another affair & talks to other girls. She mentioned Aftab uses drugs." ANI reported. Shraddha, victim of brutual murder, reportedly killed by her partner Aaftab in Delhi's Mehrauli.
Shraddha was brought to the hospital for acute shoulder and back discomfort, but she did not reveal the cause of he injuries. They didn't find any severe wounds on her. Admission took place in the presence of Aftab Poonawala. No recollection of ever meeting her relatives: Dr SP Shinde, who treated Shraddha in 2020 in Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, Nalasopara. (ANI)
Aftab said that he did not want to kill Shraddha, but since she was yelling at him, he became furious and strangled Shraddha so violently that she stopped breathing. Shraddha was strangled to death between 9 and 10 p.m. on May 18, and Aftab lingered beside the corpse all night, smoking a marijuana-laced cigarette, according to Delhi Police sources.