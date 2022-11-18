Headlines
India

India

Shraddha Walkar murder case Updates: Shraddha's WhatsApp chats with ex-manager reveal assault by Aaftab

Shradda's face was allegedly burned after Aaftab Poonawala chopped off her head in an effort to hide her identify during any inquiry.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

TRENDING NOW

In the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner about six months ago. Shraddha was killed by Aaftab who strangled during their argument. After dismembering Shraddha with a alleged hacksaw, the suspect placed her body parts in a freezer for 18 days before burying of them one at a time.

The horrific details of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly inspired by the television show "Dexter" and chopped her into 35 pieces before scattering them over a nearby forest, are still coming to light.

According to the Delhi court, Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in Shraddha's murder, has been placed in police custody for the next five days. Sources with the Delhi Police claim that after killing his live-in partner, the accused Aaftab bought a vacuum cleaner to clean up the blood from the crime scene. Delhi Court has allowed the Delhi Police's plea for Nacro test of Aaftab.

On Friday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's former workplace in Gurugram was visited by a Delhi Police team investigating the murder of Shradha Walkar, according to officials. The police were seen carrying a plastic bag filled with items found in bushes close to the office after conducting a search. The contents of the bag were kept a secret by the officials, though.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Nov 2022, 09:51 PM

    In a status note, on Friday, the police said, “Each uttering of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value. Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and (the victim) together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused.”

  • 18 Nov 2022, 09:14 PM

    Mumbai doctor alleges Shraddha spoke about depression, Aaftab's abusive behaviour

    Shraddha Walkar, the murder victim, allegedly visited a Mumbai-based doctor last year about her depression and her violent live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the doctor claimed on Friday. Dr. Pranav Kabra, who oversees a multispecialty hospital in the Malad area, told that in February 2021, he gotten a call from a woman who introduced herself as Shraddha Walkar.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 08:05 PM

    Shraddha's WhatsApp chats with manager 

    WhatsApp conversation between Shraddha and her manager in 2020 reavealed that she was beaten up by Aaftab. Shraddha can be seen in this chat telling her manager that due to Aaftab's assault, she won't be showing up for work. She continues by saying that she was assaulted by her live-in partner and that she is unable to take the beatings any longer. “I won’t be able to work today. I have severe body ache and my BP is low because of yesterday’s beating. I have no energy left and I can't even get up from bed,” Shraddha wrote.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 07:33 PM

    Delhi court orders Investigating Officer not use any third-degree measures

    The Investigation Officer (IO) was directed by the court not to take any third-degree actions. Accused Aaftab has been in police custody for five days. Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore of Saket court granted the request for authorization for the accused Aaftab's narcoanalysis test.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 07:08 PM

    Delhi police team reaches Shraddha's hometown in Vasai, takes friend's statement

    In Vasai, Maharashtra, the hometown of the murder victim Shraddha Walkar, a team of Delhi Police officers recorded the statement of the victim's close friend on Friday. According to a local official, a four-person police envoy from the national capital spoke with Walkar's friend Laxman Nadar at the Manikpur police station in Vasai, close to Mumbai, and recorded his statement.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 06:30 PM

    In connection with the investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar, police teams have travelled to Mumbai, Gurgaon, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Aaftab Amin Poonawala's phone will be sent for forensic analysis, according to investigators with direct knowledge of the investigation, in order to determine who he communicated with after killing Walkar and recover deleted data.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 06:29 PM

    The Saket court has directed Rohini Forensic Science Lab to test the accused Aftab for drugs within 5 days.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 05:25 PM

    According to police, when Aaftab Poonawala and Shradha Walkar were looking for a rental home outside of Mumbai, he introduced her as his wife. Poonawala is accused of killing Walkar with great brutality.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 04:52 PM

    In order to look into the henious murder of Shraddha Walker, a team from the Delhi Police has travelled to the Vasai, Palghar region of Maharashtra. The three-person Delhi police team met with representatives of the Maharashtra Manikpur police and requested their assistance in the case's investigation. Aftab and Shraddha's and their friends' statements will likely be recorded by the police team.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 04:22 PM

    A day after a Delhi court ordered that Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the suspect in the horrifying Shraddha Murder case, remain in police custody, Delhi police officers are working to recover chats that Aftab had with Shraddha and other people at the time of the crime.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 04:03 PM

    "We did not find any external injury marks on her body, and Aftab was with her at the time of admission," doctor who treated Shraddha in 2020 said. 

  • 18 Nov 2022, 03:54 PM

    The doctor who treated Shraddha in 2020 for acute shoulder and back pain, stated that Aaftab brought her to the hospital for the treatment. In 2020, she was brought into the Nalasopara area's Ozone Multispecialty Hospital due to severe back and shoulder pain.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 03:48 PM

    Shraddha's friend Rahul Rai said , "The next day police called her to PS where she said, she is scared that he will kill her as he has already tried to kill her before & have beaten her multiple times. Aftab locks her at home & has another affair & talks to other girls. She mentioned Aftab uses drugs." ANI reported. Shraddha, victim of brutual murder, reportedly killed by her partner Aaftab in Delhi's Mehrauli. 

  • 18 Nov 2022, 03:36 PM

    According to Zee Media Bureau sources, Shraddha's friend said that Shraddha mentioned about her low blood pressure after she was beaten up a night before. Shraddha also told her friend that she gad asked Aaftab to move out.  

  • 18 Nov 2022, 03:10 PM

    "In 2020 we all helped her in filing FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her...we took her home. The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship", Victim's friend Rahul Rai revealed. 

  • 18 Nov 2022, 03:07 PM

    Delhi Police visits Aaftab Poonawala's office in Gurugram to search for evidence

    According to officials, a Delhi Police team looking into the death of Shradha Walkar paid a visit to the former workplace of the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, at a private company in Gurugram. The police were observed carrying a plastic bag filled with items found in bushes close to the office after conducting a search. The contents of the bag were kept a secret by the officials, though.

     

  • 18 Nov 2022, 02:05 PM

    Shraddha was brought to the hospital for acute shoulder and back discomfort, but she did not reveal the cause of he injuries. They didn't find any severe wounds on her. Admission took place in the presence of Aftab Poonawala. No recollection of ever meeting her relatives: Dr SP Shinde, who treated Shraddha in 2020 in Ozone Multispeciality Hospital, Nalasopara. (ANI)

     

  • 18 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM

    “They used to have a lot of fights. There was a fight to such an extent that she texted me on WhatsApp and asked me to take her somewhere that night. She said that if she lived with Aftab that night, he would kill her,” Rajat, Shraddha Walkar's friend, told ANI.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 01:20 PM

    A friend of Shraddha Walker has told a major news agency about her trauma. It was said that Shraddha wanted to break up with Aaltab Poonewala because of the emotional and physical abuse she had endured at his hands.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 01:00 PM

    In the year 2020, Shraddha Walker  was admitted for four days in hospital. In addition, she had minor scrapes and bruises on her face.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 12:26 PM

    On Thursday, a judge in Delhi Court extended the custody of Aaftab Poonawala for five more days and allowed a narco analysis test to be performed in an effort to solve the case. Poonawala appeared in court through video conference.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 11:04 AM

    According to sources, ten body parts have been recovered by Delhi Police 

  • 18 Nov 2022, 10:09 AM

    Aftab said that he did not want to kill Shraddha, but since she was yelling at him, he became furious and strangled Shraddha so violently that she stopped breathing. Shraddha was strangled to death between 9 and 10 p.m. on May 18, and Aftab lingered beside the corpse all night, smoking a marijuana-laced cigarette, according to Delhi Police sources.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 10:08 AM

    During questioning, Aftab Poonawala admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, May 18. Aftab left the home, smoked a marijuana cigarette, and then returned, according to Delhi Police sources.

  • 18 Nov 2022, 10:02 AM

    During interrogation, Aftab admitted to being addicted to marijuana. Shraddha used to chastise him for using marijuana, according to Delhi Police sources.

     

