Shraddha Walkar murder case Updates: Shraddha's WhatsApp chats with ex-manager reveal assault by Aaftab

Shradda's face was allegedly burned after Aaftab Poonawala chopped off her head in an effort to hide her identify during any inquiry.

In the Mehruali neighbourhood of Delhi, Shraddha Walkar was murdered by her live-in partner about six months ago. Shraddha was killed by Aaftab who strangled during their argument. After dismembering Shraddha with a alleged hacksaw, the suspect placed her body parts in a freezer for 18 days before burying of them one at a time.

The horrific details of the murder of Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly inspired by the television show "Dexter" and chopped her into 35 pieces before scattering them over a nearby forest, are still coming to light.

According to the Delhi court, Aftab Poonawala, the suspect in Shraddha's murder, has been placed in police custody for the next five days. Sources with the Delhi Police claim that after killing his live-in partner, the accused Aaftab bought a vacuum cleaner to clean up the blood from the crime scene. Delhi Court has allowed the Delhi Police's plea for Nacro test of Aaftab.

On Friday, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's former workplace in Gurugram was visited by a Delhi Police team investigating the murder of Shradha Walkar, according to officials. The police were seen carrying a plastic bag filled with items found in bushes close to the office after conducting a search. The contents of the bag were kept a secret by the officials, though.