INDIA
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 21, 2025 LIVE Updates: Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 21, 2025 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game that interests both locals and tourists in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital, Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.
The game is a source of entertainment and provides economic opportunities for many locals. It has become a significant part of Shillong's culture, drawing crowds and fostering community engagement. With its blend of tradition and excitement, Shillong Teer thrives as a beloved pastime in Meghalaya.
Here are the live updates:
SHILLONG MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS
Direct Numbers: To be updated soon
House: To be updated soon
Ending: To be updated soon
JUWAI MORNING TEER COMMON NUMBERS
Direct Numbers: To be updated soon
House: To be updated soon
Ending: To be updated soon
WINNING NUMBERS FOR MARCH 21, 2025
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:30 am
Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:30 am
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 10:35 am
Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 11:35 am
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm
Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm
Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm
Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm
Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm
Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.
United States: Judge blocks deportation of Indian researcher accused of 'spreading Hamas propaganda'
Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates enjoys this street food with Sachin Tendulkar, says 'Snack break before...'
Kanneda review: Parmish Verma leads this obvious ‘desi gangsta’ webseries with some charm and a lot of discomfort
Meerut murder case: Wife accused of killing husband seen dancing with him in viral video; WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor hints at making his secret Instagram account 'public', getting a tattoo inspired by his children and recalls his first paycheck
Khakee The Bengal Chapter review: Anurag Kashyap is right about Netflix India, it’s dull and devoid of ideas
Dhanashree Verma releases new song on infidelity on divorce day with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Gairon ke bistar pe apno ka…’
THIS country is world's happiest country for 8th time straight, India stands at...
'My son will not be my successor...': Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet about Abhishek Bachchan leaves fans confused
Anil Ambani's THIS company officially sold, taken over by Hinduja Group for Rs...
Donald Trump's BIG statement on India: 'Very good relationship but the only problem...'
Donald Trump signs executive order to shut down Department of Education, says essential programs will be preserved
Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj accused of promoting betting and gambling apps, actors break their silence
'Wore those shoes....': Nitish Kumar Reddy reveals Virat Kohli factor behind maiden Test century at MCG
'Buy your own team and run it': When Shah Rukh Khan responded to Sunil Gavaskar's 'poor souls' comment
Chaitra Navratri 2025 Calendar: Complete schedule of puja and events
Meet woman, former Miss India, whose father-in-law is billionaire, she left films to pursue...
This actress surpasses Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, sets over Rs 10000 crore global box office record, she is...
‘Cab not Oyo’: Bengaluru driver warns couple passengers of ‘no romance’, netizens react
Meet man, IIT Bombay alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, his AIR was...
Adah Sharma reveals Anupam Kher's reaction to The Kerala Story, his valuable advice for her: 'It's not only about acting...'|Exclusive
Woman sits on road in Lucknow, shakes head for 20 min, viral video leaves netizens stunned
Seema Haider's daughter with Sachin Meena is not Indian, here's why
Betting app case: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati's teams claim their endorsements are legally permissible
World's richest man Elon Musk talks about ‘self-sustaining city’ on Mars, explains how humans will sustain
PCB refutes financial loss claims, unveils record revenue from Champions Trophy 2025
Why Shoaib Malik's sister skipped his third wedding with Sana Javed: 'Sania Mirza was tired of...'
Are Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan struggling after India ban? Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq spills the beans
Meet Indonesia's richest woman, who lost Rs 31070 crore in just 72 hours, still has net worth of Rs...
Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato gets key approval for rebranding to ‘Eternal’ from...
Samay Raina cancels India tour amid India's Got Latent row: ‘You will all get refunds shortly’
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG clash on April 6 shifted from Kolkata to Guwahati, here's why
25 Indians awarded death sentence in UAE, 10150 lodged in foreign jails: Centre
Betting app case: Prakash Raj admits doing ad 9 years ago, issues clarification: 'My conscious doesn’t...'
Man claims following Bryan Johnson’s routine made him 10 years 'younger’, but reveals its downsides
Meet man, IIT Roorkee alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, served as DM Lucknow, now suspended due to...
What is US Liberation Day? How is it related to India? Know what Donald Trump has said
DNA Verified: Are banks to work for 5 days a week from April 1? Know truth here
Watch: Ex-CSK star recreates viral meme to brutally mock RCB ahead of IPL 2025
Actress Janhvi Kapoor gets this special gift box from co-star Ram Charan’s wife Upasana, it contains...
Pakistani man travels to India without visa, enjoys vada pav at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
Meet Amy Coleman, the new HR executive of Microsoft, who joined firm in 1996
IPL 2025: What is the new two-ball rule and how will it help? All you need to know
Madras High Court: Senior citizens can revoke gifts, settlement deeds if children neglect them
Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan met his girlfriend Gauri Spratt: 'Woh bahut hi achi insaan hain...'
SwitchToFluorideFree: Why fluoride-free toothpaste is the smarter choice
Meet JEE Main 2025 topper Atharva Kulkarni who scored 99.71 percent score, shares success mantra, says THIS about managing time
Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to expand in real estate with Rs 12090 crore deal, in advanced talks to buy...
'Whatever he has put is...': Amaal Mallik's mother on allegations of severing his ties with Armaan Malik
Is the historic 170-carat Indian Nawanagar Necklace in India? Know here
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: What does FIR say about Nagpur violence?
Throwback to when CSK star Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL after trade talks with THIS franchise
Aamir Khan's Dangal had five climaxes, reveals director Nitesh Tiwari: ‘It was very alarming for…’
JEE Main 2025 city intimation slip OUT: Get direct link, steps to check here
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Netizens wonder what went wrong, criticise Dhanashree Verma alimony
Why has Elon Musk's X sued Indian government? Has its AI Grok offended audience with abuses, slang?
Nita Ambani meets Vikas Khanna, his mother at Antilia, flaunts simple ethnic look in...; WATCH
'He was insulted, mentally tortured': Ex-India star feels Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya deserves biopic
Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok apologises to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for mistakenly labelling him....: 'I regret the error'
Baden Bower Grows with New Job Opportunities As Competitors Cut Jobs
Row Over Aurangzeb's tomb: Mughal Emperor's final instructions to his son for simple funeral, burial
Yuzvendra-Dhanashree Divorce: Dhanashree Verma’s new song, 'Dekha Ji Dekha Meine' shows abuse, cheating in toxic relationship, watch video
Show director Utsav Dholakia honored at FICCI FLO Kanpur's ‘UDAAN: The Finale that Fuels the Future’
Yuzvendra Chahal seen in ‘be your own sugar daddy’ T-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma; WATCH
Not Sanju Samson, 23-year-old star to captain Rajasthan Royals in first three matches of IPL 2025
Chiranjeevi thanks 'blood brothers' after receiving award in UK, Pawan Kalyan hails 'hero of his life'
Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni's 'secret' ahead of IPL 2025: 'We cancelled...'
Muskan Rastogi-Sahil Shukla murdered Saurabh Rajput in Meerut: What’s next for them? Can they get death sentence? Lawyer weighs in…
BCCI implements major rule change for IPL 2025 following complaint from Mohammed Shami; lifts ban on....
Meet 10 most influential entrepreneurs shaping India’s future in 2025
Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro hits Indian market: Is it safe? Diabetes expert weighs in
Amaal Mallik announces he is clinically depressed, breaks ties with brother Armaan Malik due to...: 'I refuse to let the past...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma granted divorce by Mumbai family court
Grabbing breasts, snapping pyjama string not rape: Allahabad High Court
How to handle the fear of public speaking
How will Rs 58 crore cash prize for India’s Champions Trophy 2025 winning contingent be distributed: Rs 3 crore to each player, Rs 3 crore to Gambhir, rest for...
'Rekha troubled those who....': Rakesh Roshan reveals being warned against actress
'Glorifying invaders means strengthening roots of treason, new India will never...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath issues strong statement amid Aurangzeb row
Can Maharashtra Government remove Aurangzeb's tomb? Will Union Government do it?
Rajiv Adatia calls Farah Khan 'aunty' on Celebrity MasterChef, director hints at elimination: 'Galat hai yaar, tu toh..'
22 Maoists killed in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, one Jawan martyred
Nita Ambani shares special reason why her and Mukesh Ambani's twins were named Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani: 'He got a call asking him...'
Kim Kardashian reveals who invited them to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s wedding, its not Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta but...
Telangana police register FIR against Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi and others for promoting...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio's megahit plan ahead of IPL 2025 for just Rs..., free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber services also on offer
Row over Aurangzeb's grave: What did this MUSLIM cleric say on alleged molestation of policewoman during Nagpur violence?
Posters put up in Patna to support Lalu Yadav after ED questioning: 'Tiger abhi zinda hai'
Meet actress who made flop Bollywood debut, became superstar with a Salman Khan film, is now four times richer than her husband, she is..
Meet actress who murdered her 26-year-old friend, TV executive, cut his body in 300 pieces, then...
Meet Nawaz Modi Singhania, estranged wife of Gautam Singhania, who stepped down Raymond Board as director due to...
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 20, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check winning numbers for 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw
Kerala Lottery Result March 20, 2025 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN 565 Thursday lucky draw result TODAY 3pm; know 1st prize winner here
NASA Alert! James Webb Telescope discovers diamond-rich planet five times larger than Earth, it is...
This actress worked in iconic film rejected by Rekha, saved Yash Chopra's sinking career after back-to-back flops, became superstar, movie earned Rs..
World's deadliest snake, a 10-foot-long giant spotted in THIS state, here's what happened next
How a chance encounter with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor sparked a movement to nourish millions
‘Piku is based on Amitabh Bachchan’s poty’: Netizens school Jaya Bachchan after she slams Akshay Kumar’s ‘flop film’ Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Who was Vincent Van Der Merwe? Cheetah conservationist found dead in Saudi Arabia
How rising medical inflation is making health insurance a necessity in 2025
Here's why Shweta Tiwari was keen on wanting a son after Palak Tiwari: 'Cannot have another daughter'