Shillong Teer is a unique lottery game that combines archery with betting on numbers. Rooted in the traditions of the Khasi tribe of Meghalaya, India, the game has been played for centuries. "Teer" means arrow in Hindi.

Here's how Shillong Teer works:

Archery Rounds: Archers shoot arrows at a target. In the first round, 50 archers each shoot 30 arrows, while in the second round, 30 archers each shoot 20 arrows.

Betting: Before the archery begins, people bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. They predict what the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the target will be. For example, if 1,090 arrows hit the target, the winning number is 90.

Winning: If a player's chosen number matches the last two digits of the arrow count, they win a prize. The prize money varies depending on the round and the amount bet. For every 1 rupee bet, a person can win Rs 80 in the first round and Rs 60 in the second round. If someone predicts the number for both rounds correctly, they are called a "forecast" and can win Rs 4000.

Timing: Teer betting tickets are sold from 10 am to 3:30 pm every day, except on Sundays and holidays. The first round results are announced at 3:45 pm IST, and the second round at 4:45 pm IST.

The target size in Shillong Teer game should be between 61 cm to 102 cm in height. The circumference of the target is between 66 cm to 127 cm. The distance of the target needs to be less than 15.21 m and more than 30.48 m.

The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act of 1982 legalised Shillong Teer. It is the only legal form of gambling in the state and a source of revenue.