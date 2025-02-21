INDIA
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 21, 2025 LIVE Updates: Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY February 21, 2025 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game that interests both locals and tourists in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital, Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.
The game is a source of entertainment and provides economic opportunities for many locals. It has become a significant part of Shillong's culture, drawing crowds and fostering community engagement. With its blend of tradition and excitement, Shillong Teer thrives as a beloved pastime in Meghalaya.
Here are the live updates:
WINNING NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2025
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 21
Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 59
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 55
Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 08
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: 49
Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: 50
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm
Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm
Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm
Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm
Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.
WINNING NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 21, 2025
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
Shillong Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 21
Shillong Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 59
JUWAI MORNING TEER
Juwai Morning Teer First Round Winning Number: 55
Juwai Morning Teer Second Round Winning Number: 08
JUWAI TEER RESULT
Juwai Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 1:45 pm
Juwai Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 2:25 pm
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
Shillong Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 3:44 pm
Shillong Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:37 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
Khanapara Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 4 pm
Khanapara Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 4:40 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm
Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
Shillong Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 7:15 pm
Shillong Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 8 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
Jowai Night Teer First Round Winning Number: Result at 8:15 pm
Jowai Night Teer Second Round Winning Number: Result at 9 pm.
This Indian cricketer became Pakistan's fastest bowler's nightmare, not Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Rohit, Kohli
Here's how a business, which started with selling THIS dish on a bicycle in 1955, flourished into a multi-crore empire
Elon Musk sent Tesla car to space in 2018, here's where it is after 7 years
Ajay Devgn had affair with Tabu, Ileana D'Cruz? KRK claims actor CHEATED on Kajol: 'Bhai ne bahut...'
Neetu Kapoor stuns in embroidered suit at Aadar Jain's mehendi, previously worn by Nita Ambani in 2015! Who wore it better?
'Virat Kohli or sab ko bol do...': IIT Baba from Maha Kumbh makes bold prediction for IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 game
Ritesh Agarwal's OYO faces wrath from Hindu groups for its new Ad campaign, here's why
'You can’t take our country...': Justin Trudeau mocks US President Donald Trump after Canada's THIS major win in..., trade war heats up
OPPO Find N5 'thinnest foldable phone ever' LAUNCHED: Price, specifications and other details
LoP Rahul Gandhi greeted with 'double standards' poster during visit to Rae Bareli for 2027 UP polls
From Shoaib Malik to Mohsin Khan, Pakistani cricketers who found love across border and married Indians
Dr Mona Dahiya is the best IVF doctor in Ghaziabad
Amid Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy, Harsh Gujral deletes episodes of his show The Escape Room from YouTube
Nagaland Lottery Result February 21: Dear MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM lucky draw DECLARED, check 1st prize ticket no 81K 71985
Kim Jong Un bans North Koreans from watching Tottenham Hotspur matches, not because he likes Arsenal, Chelsea, bizarre reason is...
Meet actress, Sridevi's rival, who worked with Dharmendra, Jeetendra, earned Rs 10 for first film, then became superstar, was afraid to work with Amitabh Bachchan because..
Kerala Lottery Result February 21 LIVE Updates: NIRMAL NR 420 Friday winner list shortly; first prize Rs 70 Lakhs
Bad News for Google Pay Users: Platform begins charging convenience fee for THESE services
Shatrughan Sinha became renowned after working in An Angry Young Man short film, despite no role, movie has special connection to Amitabh Bachchan because..
Who is Delhi's 'Lady Don' Zoya Khan? Had lavish lifestyle, managed husband's gang similar to Dawood Ibrahim's sister, now arrested for...
Where is Pranav Goyal, IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 these days? Know his current posting
Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced after living separately for 18 months
THIS actress who gave blockbuster with Aamir Khan, had crush on Shah Rukh Khan, was left heartbroken after knowing...; she is..
For Mahakumbh final week, Indian Railways sets up holding areas in stations for crowd management: 'Passengers are allowed to...'
'Most alien looking place on Earth' is part of 'world's most dangerous country,' is home to dragon blood trees, it is...
Newly-appointed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to review roads, water supply; Ayushman Bharat rollout will be..
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to get tax-free in Maharashtra? Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says 'the government will...'
Meet actor who got into ugly spat with Salman Khan, gave superhits, then stopped getting work; he is not Vivek Oberoi but...
Rajkummar Rao will play Sourav Ganguly in biopic, former Team India skipper confirms; film will release..
Mere Husband Ki Biwi movie review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh's dramedy is a nostalgic trip to 90s comedies
Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., has THIS similarity with IAS Tina Dabi
Tara Sutaria's FIRST post after ex Aadar Jain's 'timepass' remark goes viral: 'My company for...'
'I started to celebrate and then': Axar Patel finally reacts to Rohit Sharma's drop denying him hat-trick
LIC launches smart pension plan for secure retirement, check eligibility and other details
Meet Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan's actress who has no hits in career so far, still charges Rs 3 crore for 3 minutes, net worth is over Rs 200 crore, has reportedly dated..
Zeenat Aman shares her life story in front of live audience in Dubai: 'Walking up the steps of...'
Meet woman, who is behind success of THIS Indian luxury mall, father is famous businessman, her net worth is Rs...
Father promises son he'll give 40% of his salary if he gets into IIT, NIT, IIIT or BITS but there's a catch
Akshay Kumar took Saif Ali Khan to a corner and warned about 'dangerous girl, dangerous family', he was talking about...
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he gave up on eating..., says 'haanth se joh...'
BLACKPINK announces 2025 world tour dates; Lisa, Rose, Jisoo and Jennie to perform in THESE countries
Sourav Ganguly narrowly escapes injury after car accident on Bengal's Durgapur Expressway, he was travelling to...
Several buses explode in Israel, police say 'suspected terror attack': Here's what we know so far
Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson who left Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway over poor AQI, now adds garam masala to his diet
US Senate confirms Kash Patel as Donald Trump's FBI Director after 51-49 votes
Drishyam 3 confirmed: Mohanlal shares major update, leaves fans excited, says 'the past never...'
Meet world's richest superhero, is richer than Elon Musk, not Batman, Iron Man, Thor, Professor X, he is..., his net worth is Rs...
Arjun Kapoor on Mere Husband Ki Biwi, 'reconnecting' with audience after Singham Again: 'It's great to be underdog' | Exclusive
Meet woman, a visually impaired school teacher, who cracked UPSC CSE with AIR..., she is...
Afghanistan vs South Africa, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Hashmatullah Shahidi sends stern warning to South Africa ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 clash, says 'we beat them in Sharjah...'
'Capable of solving problems all computers on earth combined couldn't!' Microsoft announces launch of Majorana 1, it is...
MS Dhoni shares his secrets for stress-free existence: 'Even if it's tough...'
Maha Kumbh fame IIT Baba makes BOLD prediction ahead of IND vs PAK Champions Trophy match: 'Is baar India...'
Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying corporate job, then topped UPSC exam, her AIR was.....
DNA TV Show: Women allegedly filmed while bathing at Maha Kumbh
Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer to cross Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in first week
'Power of a...': Indian origin man invites Satya Nadella with cold email, Microsoft CEO's response stuns him
Not Vicky Kaushal, but THIS South superstar was first choice for Chhaava? Here's what we know
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital
Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma gets PWD, check full list of portfolios
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill's century, Mohammed Shami's fifer guide India to 6-wicket win over Bangladesh
G20 Summit: Russia, China hold discussions on conflict with Ukraine
After mass layoffs, Narayana Murthy's Infosys now postpones...; set to affect 800 employees
Champions Trophy 2025: After losing opening game and Fakhar Zaman, hosts Pakistan face more trouble; penalised by ICC for...
'Since you nicely apologised...': Sam Altman, Aravind Srinivas exchange playful banter over AI updates online
AFG vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs South Africa match
Noida: Toddler dies after Gurugram lawyer's celebratory firing during wedding procession, held
Rajesh Khanna changed his will before death, gave nothing to Dimple Kapadia; his Rs 600 crore wealth was transferred to...
Prateik Babbar's wife Priya's mangalsutra has a touching connection to late Smita Patil; it's made from...
Rapido driver helps woman deliver baby in cab, netizens say, 'he deserves to be....'
Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa BREAKS silence on director Sanoj Mishra: 'He treats me like...'
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly for THIS massive ODI record
IND vs BAN: Mohammed Shami scripts history with fifer against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025, becomes first bowler to...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates Rs 164550 crore, still has net worth of Rs...
Did you know Ranbir Kapoor left Rashmika Mandanna crying on Animal set? Said 'hum aam aadmi hain...'
The Dominance of E-commerce on The Demand for Warehousing in India
Direct Bikes Sets Sights on India’s Moped Market
India and US all set to expand space innovation collaboration
'Not for free’: Dubai millionaire wife in demands Rs 33 crore from husband to have children
Bad news for TCS employees! Ratan Tata's company tightens attendance policy for staff, check details here
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma creates history in Champions Trophy 2025, surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to become...
Meet Indian genius, aka human calculator kid, who bagged 6 Guinness World Records in just one day, he is from...
BJP's Vijender Gupta, once dragged out of Delhi assembly, returns as speaker in Rekha Gupta's cabinet
‘Don't listen to rich boys': Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says after Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath triggers 'Ghar ka khana' debate
Meet tallest actress who gives complex to male stars; she is not Deepika, Katrina, Anushka, Kriti, Sonam; her height is...
Man who entered Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' without permission in 2023 was caught for theft in Gujarat
Infosys Mysuru layoffs: Narayana Murthy's company makes BIG remark, denies using...
'They called me and...': Influencer shares how she was dropped of a brand deal after Ranveer Allahbadia row
Massive setback for Pakistan ahead of India clash, star batter ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025
Shikhar Dhawan spotted with Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai during India vs Bangladesh match | See viral pic
Why Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy not playing India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh?
'Help us': Indians, other deportees cry for help after being held in Panama amid US immigration crackdown
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma drops easy catch to deny hat-trick to Axar Patel; reaction goes viral
Meet woman, who worked for Elon Musk's Tesla, left OpenAI after 6 years, now launches...
A Jat, a Poorvanchali, a Sikh, a Dalit and more: Meet the ministers in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's cabinet
Tech-Powered Financial Assistance: Smarter, fairer, and more effective
Kerala Lottery Result February 20 LIVE Updates: Karunya Plus KN-561 Thursday winner list DECLARED; first prize Rs 80 Lakhs
Netflix removed Urvashi Rautela’s scenes from Daku Mahaaraj? Source says...
Champions Trophy 2025: India script unique record after losing toss against Bangladesh, join Netherlands to become....