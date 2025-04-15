Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY April 15, 2025 LIVE Updates: The game is a source of entertainment and provides economic opportunities for many locals. It has become a significant part of Shillong's culture, drawing crowds and fostering community engagement.

Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY April 15, 2025 LIVE Updates: Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game that interests both locals and tourists in Meghalaya, particularly in its capital, Shillong. Known locally as "Thoh Tim," which means "guess the number," this game combines elements of traditional archery with betting, creating an engaging experience for participants.

With its blend of tradition and excitement, Shillong Teer thrives as a beloved pastime in Meghalaya.

Here are the live updates: