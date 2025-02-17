17 Feb 2025, 06:06 AM

At 5:38AM on a Monday morning when people of the mega city were half asleep, a severe jolt hit the citizens hard. It was so strong that the glass windows started shaking and pets inside the house started screamig. There was a chill in the wind but many braved them and got out of their homes. It was initially believed that the centre was in the radius of 10km of the National Capital.

