Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: National anthem concludes parade at Kartavya Path

Republic Day celebrations has began with the unfurling of the Indian flag, followed by the national anthem.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: National anthem concludes parade at Kartavya Path
Republic Day celebration (Photo-ANI)

India celebrates the 74th Republic Day on 26 January with full vigor and enthusiasm all across the country. On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will direct national affairs from his office on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt has been asked to be the parade's chief guest in 2023.

In preparation for this year's Republic Day celebration, security has been increased around the nation's capital.  The Delhi Police estimate that 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day parade. The paramilitary forces and NSG, in addition to the Delhi Police, have contributed to the security force of over 6,000 jawans for the January 26 parade.

At around 10:30 a.m., the 74th Republic Day Parade will get underway. Initiating the pomp and circumstance on Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at the National war monument. Then the flag will be raised, the national anthem will be played, and 105 mm Indian Field Guns will fire 21 shots in tribute. The 25-pounder gun salute will be discontinued in favour of this new ritual, which is a reflection of the increasing "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the Indian military.

Watch live here:

LIVE Blog
26 Jan 2023
12:12 PM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El -Sisi, walk along Kartavya Path into Rashtrapati Bhavan as the President's bodyguard gives them the once over.

12:06 PM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

At the conclusion of the National Anthem, the Republic Day 2023 procession along Kartavya Path comes to a close.

 

12:05 PM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The 74th Republic Day parade will culminate with 45 Indian Air Force planes, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four Indian Army helicopters.

11:55 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

 

11:54 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The Corps of Signals' Dare Devils squad put on an exciting motorbike show at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

11:48 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Haryana's centrepiece incorporates Bhagavad Gita-inspired aesthetics. The complete scene depicts Krishna driving Arjun's chariot and teaching him the Gita. Scenes from the Mahabharat War are shown in the patterns on the trailer's sides.

11:37 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

A tableau of "Nari Shakti" performed by the Central Armed Police Force at the 74th Republic Day parade.

11:32 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

In Kerala, you may see a display of female strength and independence, known as "Nari Shakti," as well as its manifestation in local folk culture. Karthyayani Amma, the 2020 recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for having the highest score on a national literacy test despite being 96 years old, is shown on the tractor.

11:26 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The Sacred Amarnath Shrine, beautiful Tulip Gardens, and Lavender Fields are just few of the highlights of Jammu and Kashmir's "Naya J&K" themed tableau.

11:26 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

At Republic Day 2023, Gujarat will present a tableau highlighting the state's renewable energy sources under the subject "Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat."

11:15 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The tableau of Assam depicts the Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan sailing through the Maa Kamakhya temple.

11:06 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

On Republic Day, groups of NCC boys and girls march through Kartavya Path.

11:05 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The Indian Navy and Air Force as shown in tableaus during the Republic Day parade in Delhi

10:55 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

On Republic Day, an Indian Navy brass band of 80 musicians marches along Kartavya Path, singing the Indian Navy song 'Jai Bharti.'

10:54 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

 

10:51 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Captain Sunil Dasharathe, Lt Chetana Sharma, and the 512 Light Air Defense Missile Regiment's AKASH missile air defence system.

10:46 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

On display at Kartavya Path is a group of Brahmos from the 861st Missile Regiment, headed by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala.

10:43 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

President Droupadi Murmu receives the salute from Lt Siddhartha Tyagi, commander of the NAG Missile System for the 17th Mechanized Infantry Regiment.

10:39 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali is in command of the first group to don the 61 Cavalry outfit. With the consolidation of all state horse forces, the 61st Cavalry is the only operational horse cavalry regiment in the world.

10:33 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

At Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu listens to the national anthem.

10:30 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and Egyptian President  Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Kartavya Path.

10:26 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Kartavya Path.

10:26 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the saluting base on Kartavya Path.

10:04 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

 The 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu will be shown for the first time on Kartavya Path, with 105mm Indian Field Cannons taking the place of British-made 25-pounder guns.

09:51 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur unfurled the Tricolor on Thursday, the 74th Republic Day. To mark the event, Shridhar Gadge, Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak of the RSS in Nagpur, raised the country's flag. After the flag was raised, a passionate performance of the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," was given. (ANI)

09:30 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Security in Delhi

Approximately 65,000 people, as reported by the Delhi Police, will participate in the celebration on January 26. Registration is open now by QR code. Only those with proper identification or who have purchased tickets will be allowed in. The paramilitary forces and NSG, in addition to the Delhi Police, have contributed to the security force of over 6,000 jawans for the January 26 parade.

09:30 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Security in Delhi

09:26 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Security measures have been bolstered in India's capital as the country prepares to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. Flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory of Delhi has been restricted till further notice due to reports of threats from anti-social and terrorist groups to the Republic Day festivities.

08:57 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Tamil Nadu

In celebration of the 74th Republic Day, the governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, raised the Tricolor in Chennai on Thursday. Once the flag was raised, the national anthem was played. Flowers were dropped from the sky by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters. (ANI)

08:39 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi raised the Tricolor in Chennai on Thursday. Immediately after the flag was raised, everyone stood and sang the national song. petals were dropped from IAF helicopters like confetti. (ANI)

08:28 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Children that go above and above in areas like bravery, art & culture, athletics, innovation, and social service are awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Eleven selected children will be taken in jeeps along Kartavya Path.

08:21 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The parade will include military hardware that was developed and manufactured in India, demonstrating the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mentality. There will also be displays of the main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS), and the K-9 Vajra.

08:04 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

105 Helicopter Unit's Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters will sprinkle flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path

07:42 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Following the unfurling of the national flag, the National Anthem will be played with a 21-gun salute, tradition dictates.

07:23 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

This year marks 75 years since diplomatic ties were first established between India and Egypt.

07:08 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates

The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

07:00 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Salute ceremony

The ceremonial salute will be fired by Indian field cannons of a 105-mm calibre, which will be a first among many. Reflecting the expanding role of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, it has replaced antiquated 25-pounder cannons. The crowd at Kartavya Path will be showered in petals by four Mi-17 1V/V5 aircraft from the 105 Helicopter Unit. 

06:57 AM

Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: Increased security in Delhi NCR

Republic Day is to be celebrated in the nation's capital, where extra security measures have been implemented, including random car checks by security and traffic police officers.

06:52 AM

Republic Day Parade will also feature Egyptian Army

The Egyptian Army contingent will be commanded by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

06:49 AM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to witness 74th Republic Day parade as chief guest

This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to celebrate Republic Day in India. El-Sisi, who is in India for four days, will join the Republic Day Parade with a high-level group and then go to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

