Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: National anthem concludes parade at Kartavya Path

Republic Day celebration (Photo-ANI)

India celebrates the 74th Republic Day on 26 January with full vigor and enthusiasm all across the country. On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will direct national affairs from his office on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt has been asked to be the parade's chief guest in 2023.

In preparation for this year's Republic Day celebration, security has been increased around the nation's capital. The Delhi Police estimate that 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day parade. The paramilitary forces and NSG, in addition to the Delhi Police, have contributed to the security force of over 6,000 jawans for the January 26 parade.

At around 10:30 a.m., the 74th Republic Day Parade will get underway. Initiating the pomp and circumstance on Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at the National war monument. Then the flag will be raised, the national anthem will be played, and 105 mm Indian Field Guns will fire 21 shots in tribute. The 25-pounder gun salute will be discontinued in favour of this new ritual, which is a reflection of the increasing "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the Indian military.

Watch live here:

