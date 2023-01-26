Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates: National anthem concludes parade at Kartavya Path

India celebrates the 74th Republic Day on 26 January with full vigor and enthusiasm all across the country. On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu will direct national affairs from his office on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt has been asked to be the parade's chief guest in 2023.
In preparation for this year's Republic Day celebration, security has been increased around the nation's capital. The Delhi Police estimate that 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day parade. The paramilitary forces and NSG, in addition to the Delhi Police, have contributed to the security force of over 6,000 jawans for the January 26 parade.
At around 10:30 a.m., the 74th Republic Day Parade will get underway. Initiating the pomp and circumstance on Kartavya Path, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at the National war monument. Then the flag will be raised, the national anthem will be played, and 105 mm Indian Field Guns will fire 21 shots in tribute. The 25-pounder gun salute will be discontinued in favour of this new ritual, which is a reflection of the increasing "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in the Indian military.
Watch live here:
President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El -Sisi, walk along Kartavya Path into Rashtrapati Bhavan as the President's bodyguard gives them the once over.
Delhi | Escorted by President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and #RepublicDayParade Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from Kartavya Path to Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/0LOwtdDX0J— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
At the conclusion of the National Anthem, the Republic Day 2023 procession along Kartavya Path comes to a close.
Delhi | With the National Anthem, the #RepublicDay2023 parade at Kartavya Path concludes. pic.twitter.com/AypWCAMPKj— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The 74th Republic Day parade will culminate with 45 Indian Air Force planes, one Indian Navy aircraft, and four Indian Army helicopters.
The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprises 45 IAF aircraft, one from Indian Navy and four helicopters from Indian Army pic.twitter.com/2KwLqOYrZb— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Republic Day 2023 LIVE Updates
#RepublicDay2023 | 33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path pic.twitter.com/s7R3piu6Wo— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The Corps of Signals' Dare Devils squad put on an exciting motorbike show at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.
Daring motorcycle display by Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/PMRgoorLku— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Haryana's centrepiece incorporates Bhagavad Gita-inspired aesthetics. The complete scene depicts Krishna driving Arjun's chariot and teaching him the Gita. Scenes from the Mahabharat War are shown in the patterns on the trailer's sides.
#RepublicDay | Haryana's tableau reflects design based on Bhagavad Gita. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him knowledge of Gita. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battle of Mahabharat pic.twitter.com/5t3B5nJxuM— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
A tableau of "Nari Shakti" performed by the Central Armed Police Force at the 74th Republic Day parade.
'Nari Shakti' depicted in Central Armed Police Force's tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade pic.twitter.com/z7dgu46ChO— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
In Kerala, you may see a display of female strength and independence, known as "Nari Shakti," as well as its manifestation in local folk culture. Karthyayani Amma, the 2020 recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar for having the highest score on a national literacy test despite being 96 years old, is shown on the tractor.
#RepublicDay | Kerala presents the tableau of 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. The tractor portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96. pic.twitter.com/KMFLiYZoYC— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The Sacred Amarnath Shrine, beautiful Tulip Gardens, and Lavender Fields are just few of the highlights of Jammu and Kashmir's "Naya J&K" themed tableau.
The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir with its theme 'Naya J&K' showcases the holy Amarnath Shrine and Tulip gardens and lavender cultivation pic.twitter.com/ELdW72ooEl— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
At Republic Day 2023, Gujarat will present a tableau highlighting the state's renewable energy sources under the subject "Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat."
Delhi | Gujarat's tableau shows the renewable sources of energy on the theme 'Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat', at Republic Day 2023 pic.twitter.com/r7EFa7OivD— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The tableau of Assam depicts the Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan sailing through the Maa Kamakhya temple.
#RepublicDay | Assam's tableau shows Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on a boat and the view of Maa Kamakhya temple pic.twitter.com/crFGlMzFWW— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
On Republic Day, groups of NCC boys and girls march through Kartavya Path.
NCC Boys' and Girls' marching contingents at Kartavya Path on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/zZnDgk8McF— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The Indian Navy and Air Force as shown in tableaus during the Republic Day parade in Delhi
Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force at the Republic Day parade in Delhi pic.twitter.com/05QBVSZ6jC— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
On Republic Day, an Indian Navy brass band of 80 musicians marches along Kartavya Path, singing the Indian Navy song 'Jai Bharti.'
Brass band of the Indian Navy comprising of 80 musicians playing the Indian Navy song tune 'Jai Bharti' marches down Kartavya Path on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/vplnJZRgGp— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Delhi | Marching contingents march down the Kartavya Path on the 74th Republic Day pic.twitter.com/nQs45k9thP— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Captain Sunil Dasharathe, Lt Chetana Sharma, and the 512 Light Air Defense Missile Regiment's AKASH missile air defence system.
#RepublicDay | AKASH weapon system of 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment, 'the Amritsar Airfield' led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe and accompanied by Lt Chetana Sharma of 512 Light AD Missile Regiment (SP) pic.twitter.com/aAzsFJfpUI— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
On display at Kartavya Path is a group of Brahmos from the 861st Missile Regiment, headed by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala.
#RepublicDay2023 | The detachment of Brahmos of the 861 Missile Regiment, led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala, participates in the parade at Kartavya Path. pic.twitter.com/tEt4dcmm6T— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
President Droupadi Murmu receives the salute from Lt Siddhartha Tyagi, commander of the NAG Missile System for the 17th Mechanized Infantry Regiment.
President Droupadi Murmu takes the salute of Lt Siddhartha Tyagi who leads the NAG Missile System of 17 Mechanised Infantry Regiment#RepublicDay2023 pic.twitter.com/fAOIEO1H9n— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Captain Raizada Shaurya Bali is in command of the first group to don the 61 Cavalry outfit. With the consolidation of all state horse forces, the 61st Cavalry is the only operational horse cavalry regiment in the world.
61st Cavalry, the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, at Kartavya Path on #RepublicDay— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Their motto is 'Ashva Shakti Yashobal' pic.twitter.com/l8E5jHRrXH
At Kartavya Path, President Droupadi Murmu listens to the national anthem.
Delhi | President Droupadi Murmu leads the nation in celebrating Republic Day— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi attends the ceremonial event as the chief guest
Simultaneously, National Anthem and 21-gun salute presented pic.twitter.com/hi3joxFs57
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives President Droupadi Murmu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Kartavya Path.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Kartavya Path.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the saluting base on Kartavya Path.
The 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu will be shown for the first time on Kartavya Path, with 105mm Indian Field Cannons taking the place of British-made 25-pounder guns.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur unfurled the Tricolor on Thursday, the 74th Republic Day. To mark the event, Shridhar Gadge, Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak of the RSS in Nagpur, raised the country's flag. After the flag was raised, a passionate performance of the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," was given. (ANI)
Approximately 65,000 people, as reported by the Delhi Police, will participate in the celebration on January 26. Registration is open now by QR code. Only those with proper identification or who have purchased tickets will be allowed in. The paramilitary forces and NSG, in addition to the Delhi Police, have contributed to the security force of over 6,000 jawans for the January 26 parade.
Security measures have been bolstered in India's capital as the country prepares to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. Flying of sub-conventional and aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory of Delhi has been restricted till further notice due to reports of threats from anti-social and terrorist groups to the Republic Day festivities.
In celebration of the 74th Republic Day, the governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, raised the Tricolor in Chennai on Thursday. Once the flag was raised, the national anthem was played. Flowers were dropped from the sky by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters. (ANI)
Children that go above and above in areas like bravery, art & culture, athletics, innovation, and social service are awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Eleven selected children will be taken in jeeps along Kartavya Path.
The parade will include military hardware that was developed and manufactured in India, demonstrating the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mentality. There will also be displays of the main battle tank Arjun, the Nag Missile System (NAMIS), and the K-9 Vajra.
105 Helicopter Unit's Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters will sprinkle flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path
Following the unfurling of the national flag, the National Anthem will be played with a 21-gun salute, tradition dictates.
This year marks 75 years since diplomatic ties were first established between India and Egypt.
The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the prime minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.
The ceremonial salute will be fired by Indian field cannons of a 105-mm calibre, which will be a first among many. Reflecting the expanding role of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, it has replaced antiquated 25-pounder cannons. The crowd at Kartavya Path will be showered in petals by four Mi-17 1V/V5 aircraft from the 105 Helicopter Unit.
Republic Day is to be celebrated in the nation's capital, where extra security measures have been implemented, including random car checks by security and traffic police officers.
Delhi | Security & traffic police personnel check vehicles as security has been beefed up across the national capital ahead of #RepublicDay celebrations. Visuals from the Delhi-Noida border. pic.twitter.com/Gn87Fd34Pk— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023
The Egyptian Army contingent will be commanded by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.
This is the first time an Egyptian president has been invited to celebrate Republic Day in India. El-Sisi, who is in India for four days, will join the Republic Day Parade with a high-level group and then go to Rashtrapati Bhavan for a reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.