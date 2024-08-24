Zyber 365 Revolutionising Future of Operating Systems: Launch of blockchain-based OS Testnet and Revolutionary...

This release will coincide with the launch of our revolutionary Layer 1 blockchain Testnet, marking a significant leap forward in decentralisation, security, and user empowerment

Zyber 365 Founded by Pearl Kapur which is valued at $1.2B. In a groundbreaking move to redefine the future of technology, Zyber 365 is proud to announce the upcoming release of the testnet for our highly anticipated Blockchain-Based Operating System (OS) by early 2025. This release will coincide with the launch of our revolutionary Layer 1 blockchain Testnet, marking a significant leap forward in decentralisation, security, and user empowerment.

The New Era of Operating Systems: Decentralisation at Its Core

Traditional operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux have long been the bedrock of modern computing. Recently ,Microsoft suffered Global CrowdStrike Outage .However, these centralised systems are managed by single entities, which control updates, data access, and security protocols. In contrast, our Blockchain-Based OS operates on a decentralised network of nodes, with no single point of control. This ensures transparency, reduces the risk of centralised failures or attacks, and puts users in charge of their data.

Why We Need a Decentralised OS

Zyber 365 Has been working on decentralised OS for many years where many internal testing phases have occurred in the past . The digital landscape is increasingly fraught with challenges such as data breaches, unauthorised access, and centralised points of failure. The recent CrowdStrike attack, exacerbated by centralised management under Microsoft, highlights the vulnerabilities inherent in traditional systems. Zyber 365 recognized these risks many years ago and has been diligently working on a robust, secure, and decentralised alternative. A decentralised OS is not just an option—it's a necessity in an era where data security, user privacy, and system integrity are paramount.

Enhanced Security and Data Integrity

One of the key differentiators of our Blockchain-Based OS is its unparalleled focus on data integrity and security. Unlike existing operating systems that store data on centralised servers, our OS leverages a distributed ledger to store data across a network of nodes. Every transaction is encrypted and immutable, ensuring that unauthorised changes or deletions are virtually impossible.

Empowering Users with Privacy and Ownership

In today's digital landscape, user data is often controlled by OS providers, with limited autonomy over how it's used or shared. Our Blockchain-Based OS flips this model on its head, giving users full ownership of their data. Cryptographically secured, users’ data remains private and is only accessible to them unless explicitly shared.

A Community-Driven Update Process

Unlike traditional operating systems where updates are pushed by the central organisation, our Blockchain-Based OS introduces a decentralised governance model. Updates and changes are voted on by a group of nodes or entities, ensuring that they reflect the collective will of the network participants rather than a single controlling entity. This community-driven approach not only enhances security but also fosters a more democratic and transparent update process.

Zyber 365: Leading the Charge in Decentralised OS Development

At Zyber 365, we are committed to being at the forefront of this technological revolution. We believe that decentralised operating systems are the future, and we are poised to lead the way. Our innovative approach to cybersecurity and decentralisation sets us apart, and we are excited to share our vision with the world.

The Road to Mainnet: A Focus on Testing and Stability

As we approach the release of our testnet, we emphasise the importance of thorough testing. Testnets play a crucial role in ensuring the stability, security, and performance of blockchain systems before they are deployed on the mainnet. Our testnet environment will allow developers and the community to experiment with new features, applications, and protocols in a risk-free setting. This rigorous testing phase is vital to making the system bug-free and ready for real-world use.

Looking Ahead: 2025 and Beyond

The testnet for our Blockchain-Based OS will be available by early 2025, offering a preview of the future of operating systems. Alongside this, we will be launching our revolutionary Layer 1 blockchain Testnet , a robust platform designed to support a new era of decentralised applications and services.

We invite developers, enthusiasts, and the broader community to join us in this journey, test our systems, provide feedback, and contribute to the future of decentralised computing.

About Zyber 365

Zyber 365 founded by Pearl Kapur which is valued at $1.2B ,is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, dedicated to building secure, decentralised solutions for the future. Our mission is to empower users with greater control over their data and digital lives through cutting-edge technology and community-driven development.