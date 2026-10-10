'Zyada load mat lo, bas ek kavita padhunga': Vijeta Dahiya mocks Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee over detention by Delhi Police

While several CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Dhruv Rathee, were detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest, Vijeta Dahiya had a laugh, saying he was still free. Watch the viral video.

Ex-CJP member Vijeta Dahiya mocked Abhijeet Dipke and others over their detention by the Delhi Police. (Screengrabs from viral clip)

Former Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Vijeta Dahiya mocked Abhijeet Dipka, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over their detention by the Delhi Police on Saturday ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar. Dahiya shared a clip on his Instagram handle, mocking CJP leaders over their detention, saying he is not detained and is freely going to the protest.

In the video, the ex-CJP member said, ''Dekho abhi news chal rahi hai - Abhijeet Dipke detained, Saurav Das detained, Ashutosh Ranka detained, Dhruv Rathee detained lekin Vijeta Dahiya bahar hai.''

''Jyada load mat lo, bas ek do kavita padunga'

After mocking CJP leaders, Dahiya informed about his protest plan and added, ''Zyada load mat lo kuch nahi hai bas wapas ja raha hu ek koi protest wali kavita padhunga thode bahut naare lagaaunga that's all itna alert mode me aane ki zarurat nahi hai. (Don't take too much load, nothing is there, I am just going back, I will recite some protest poem, will raise a few slogans, that's all, there is no need to be in such alert mode).''

Dahiya slams Delhi Police

While concluding the video, Dahiya also slammed Delhi Police for chasing protesters instead of criminals. ''Jo criminals hai un criminals ko pakdo na tum protester ke peeche pade ho Delhi Police hosh me aao (Catch those who are criminals, you are after protesters, Delhi Police come to your senses).''

CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar

Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP called for a protest on Saturday, October 10, demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner, over alleged irregularities in the SIR process. Dipke along with other CJP leaders, claimed that the CEC deleted over 130 million voters from the voter list to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).