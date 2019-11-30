Zurich Airport wins contract to build, operate Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh

Switzerland's Zurich Airport International AG on Friday won the contract to bid and operate the proposed international airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. Located on the outskirts of Delhi, the airport has sparked hopes for the long-delayed project that will act as the second airport for the national capital.

Zurich Airport outbid Adani Enterprise Limited, Delhi International Airport Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited by offering the highest revenue share per person, according to an official from Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL).

The Swiss firm offered Rs 400.97 per person, compared with Adani Enterprise Limited's Rs 360, Delhi International Airport Limited's Rs 351 and Anchorage Infrastructure Investment Holdings Limited's Rs 205.

Zurich Airport also developed Bengaluru's Kempegowda International airport in partnership with other companies. However, it sold its stake in 2017 that marked its exit from India. Jewar will be the firm's re-entry into the country's airport infrastructure segment.

The first phase of the project is due to be operational by 2023, will be able to handle 12 million passengers per year, said the NIAL official.

Zurich Airport informed that it will design, develop and operate the new greenfield airport in Jewar under a 40-year concession and will spend around Rs 4,670 crore in the first phase of the development.

"Under a 40-year concession, Flughafen Zürich AG will build and manage the new greenfield airport in Jewar. The capital investments associated with the first phase is expected to amount to roughly CHF 650 million (about Rs 4,670 crore) during the construction period of approximately four years in the first phase," said a statement from Flughafen Zürich AG, which currently holds 100% of the project.

The second phase is expected to be completed by 2031, increasing its capacity to 30 million passengers per year, while the third and fourth phases are likely to be finished by 2036 and 2040, respectively.

The Jewar airport is said to be spread over 5,000 hectares, after completion and it will be country's biggest airport.