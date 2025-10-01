Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, Singapore event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta arrested in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan to host 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 in Ahmedabad, his co-hosts are...
INDIA
In a major development in the Zubeen Garg death case, the Assam CID’s special investigation team (SIT) has arrested his manager Siddharth Sharma. Additionally, the chief organizer of the North East India Festival (NEIF) Shyamkanu Mahanta, has also been detained around 12.30 am on Wednesday at Delhi airport. Both Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been now brought to Guwahati, Assam, news agency PTI reported.
Shyamkanu Mahanta, who took singer Zubeen Garg to participate in the festival in Singapore, was in Singapore. He was detained in Singapore, then brought to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International aiport. Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma was arrested from a Gurugram flat.
Assam's Icon and Singer Zubeen Garg allegedly died by drowning in Singapore, while doing scuba diving on September 19. He was in Singapore to participate in the three-day North East India Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.