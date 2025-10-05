Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know

Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals; why is it celebrated?

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa gives BIG update; calls on key suspects to return to India

Why was Air India Amritsar-Birmingham flight grounded in UK? Airline issues BIG statement, 'Crew detected...'

Bhumi Pednekar says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting: 'I didn’t see women like me on screen, that rejection..'

European airports in Danger? After Germany, Denmark, Lithunia's International Airport shut after 'mysterious' objects spotted over it

Rishab Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on Kantara 3, drops major update on third instalment: 'I don't want to do it, unless..'

Gaza ceasefire talk in Egypt: US President Donald Trump sends son-in-law Jared Kushner, Israel PM Netanyahu to send....

Gurugram man reveals THIS unique way to avoid traffic, says..., netizens call it 'easiest productivity hack'

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences from Meta's messaging app you need to know

Arattai vs WhatsApp: How to install Indian app; key differences

Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals; why is it celebrated?

Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals

Bhumi Pednekar says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting: 'I didn’t see women like me on screen, that rejection..'

Bhumi says people laughed at her when she expressed her interest in acting

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa gives BIG update; calls on key suspects to return to India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged the Assamese community to press for the swift return of key suspects, currently in Singapore, to avoid further delays in the probe.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Zubeen Garg death probe: Assam CM Himanta Biswa gives BIG update; calls on key suspects to return to India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the alleged poisoning of popular singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip, stating that the viscera examination report is expected by October 10, with full details to emerge by the next day. He emphasised that police are meticulously recording all witness statements in the case diary, regardless of their nature, while clarifying that recent media reports on poisoning stem from an accused's claim rather than official police findings.

"The viscera examination report of Zubeen Garg will be available on October 10, and we will know the details by October 11. The police's duty is to record everything in the case diary as stated by witnesses. Some will say positive things, and others will say negative things, and the police will continue to document it all. However, these are not police statements; they are only witness statements. A witness's statement is not a police statement. The news about poisoning published today is not a police statement; it is a statement from an accused. Whether he gave this statement to protect himself or to blame someone else will be revealed during the investigation," he said.

Sarma also urged the Assamese community to press for the swift return of key suspects, currently in Singapore, to avoid further delays in the probe."Today, we are more concerned about whether the Assamese people currently in Singapore will return to cooperate with the investigation. If they do not come, we cannot complete the investigation. They were key individuals involved in Zubeen Garg's yacht travel. The people of Assam should pressure the Assamese community in Singapore to ensure their return. Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar, and Amritprava are already in our custody, and we will be able to uncover the truth. However, the critical issue is whether those in Singapore will return by October 6. If they do not, we will face another cycle of complications," he said.

Singer Zubeen Garg was allegedly "poisoned" in Singapore, and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had "deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy", the late singer's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami has alleged, according to official documents with the police. Both Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by police as part of their probe into the death of the famous singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case.

According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched to portray his death as accidental. On Saturday evening, Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who travelled to Singapore with Zubeen Garg, appeared before the CID in Guwahati regarding the singer's death case. Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

Goswami alleged that Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in a Singapore hotel, "had displayed suspicious conduct".The 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' said that during "the critical moments" when Zubeen Garg was gasping for breath, almost drowning, "Siddharth Sharma was heard shouting "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go).

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return; Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill's workload...
BCCI to announce India's ODI squad: All eyes on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS off
Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artist for THIS reason: 'They are earning...'
Karan Johar doesn’t want his kids to be actors, wants them in hair, makeup artis
Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed? Here's what we know
Sana Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik parting ways with his third wife Sana Javed
8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%, but uncertainty still looms over…
8th Pay Commission news: Government employees excited as DA hike reaches 58%
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE