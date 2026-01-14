Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming

Back in India, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing Garg's death after dozens of First Information Reports were lodged across the state. The police have charged several people with murder.

Singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore in September last year, was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after refusing to wear a life jacket, a coroner's court was told on Wednesday, according to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA). Garg, aged 52, was at a yacht party and initially wore a life jacket, but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, Garg was "heavily intoxicated," and several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said. He was quickly pulled back onto the yacht, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, but he was pronounced dead later the same day. The chief investigating officer told the court that Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival in September 2025.

Members of the group on the yacht shouted at others to bring Garg back as he was not wearing the safety equipment. The report said Garg turned back when others shouted at him to return, but while he was swimming back to the yacht, he suddenly became motionless and floated face down in the water. He was quickly rescued and taken back to the yacht, where CPR was administered. Within two minutes of receiving a distress call, the Police Coast Guard dispatched a patrol craft, which arrived within nine minutes of the receipt of the call, the CNA report said.

According to the official, police officers took over CPR and noted that Garg did not have a pulse and was not breathing. The yacht was guided to Marina South Pier, about 6 kilometers away, and Garg was taken by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5:15 pm, the report said, adding that the autopsy determined the cause of the death to be drowning. Some injuries were found on his body but they were found to have been sustained during CPR and rescue efforts, the report said. Medications for Garg's hypertension and epilepsy were found in his blood, with no other drugs detected, it added. The Singapore police do not suspect any foul play in his death, the report said

Back in India, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing Garg's death after dozens of First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged across the state. The police have charged several people, including two of Garg's band members, with murder.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).