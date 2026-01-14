FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1

Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report

Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming

After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record, second only to Ricky Ponting in elite list

Tiger Shroff join forces with Conor McGregor, launches Bare Knuckle Fight League, calls it 'global movement’

Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo

Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win; level series 1–1

Daryl Mitchell's century, Will Young's fifty power New Zealand to 7-wicket win

After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy

After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20

Tiger Shroff join forces with Conor McGregor, launches Bare Knuckle Fight League, calls it 'global movement’

Tiger Shroff join forces with Conor McGregor, launches Bare Knuckle Fight League

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming

Back in India, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing Garg's death after dozens of First Information Reports were lodged across the state. The police have charged several people with murder.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST

Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore in September last year.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore in September last year, was "severely intoxicated" and had drowned in the waters off Lazarus Island after refusing to wear a life jacket, a coroner's court was told on Wednesday, according to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA). Garg, aged 52, was at a yacht party and initially wore a life jacket, but removed it and later declined to put on a second one offered to him, the chief investigating officer told the court, according to the report.

At the time of the incident, Garg was "heavily intoxicated," and several witnesses saw him attempting to swim back to the yacht before he went limp and began floating face-down in the water, the report said. He was quickly pulled back onto the yacht, where cardiopulmonary resuscitation was administered, but he was pronounced dead later the same day. The chief investigating officer told the court that Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival in September 2025.

Members of the group on the yacht shouted at others to bring Garg back as he was not wearing the safety equipment. The report said Garg turned back when others shouted at him to return, but while he was swimming back to the yacht, he suddenly became motionless and floated face down in the water. He was quickly rescued and taken back to the yacht, where CPR was administered. Within two minutes of receiving a distress call, the Police Coast Guard dispatched a patrol craft, which arrived within nine minutes of the receipt of the call, the CNA report said.

According to the official, police officers took over CPR and noted that Garg did not have a pulse and was not breathing. The yacht was guided to Marina South Pier, about 6 kilometers away, and Garg was taken by ambulance to the Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 5:15 pm, the report said, adding that the autopsy determined the cause of the death to be drowning. Some injuries were found on his body but they were found to have been sustained during CPR and rescue efforts, the report said. Medications for Garg's hypertension and epilepsy were found in his blood, with no other drugs detected, it added. The Singapore police do not suspect any foul play in his death, the report said

Back in India, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is probing Garg's death after dozens of First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged across the state. The police have charged several people, including two of Garg's band members, with murder.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, actor to shoot extra scenes for sequel: Report
Akshaye Khanna to be back as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2: Report
Zubeen Garg death case: Singapore police say singer was not murdered, declined life jacket for swimming
Zubeen Garg death: Singapore police say singer was not murdered
After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20 World Cup controversy
After 'Indian agent' remark on Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh official sparks fresh T20
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record, second only to Ricky Ponting in elite list
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar record, second only to Ricky
Tiger Shroff join forces with Conor McGregor, launches Bare Knuckle Fight League, calls it 'global movement’
Tiger Shroff join forces with Conor McGregor, launches Bare Knuckle Fight League
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement