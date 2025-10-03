Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

After several days of interrogation by officials of the CID, Goswami and Mahanta were arrested by the police on Thursday. This comes a day after police held Shyamkanu Mahanta -- the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore -- and Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma.

In connection with the suspicious death of iconic singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday arrested his co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four. After several days of interrogation by officials of the CID, Goswami and Mahanta were arrested by the police late on Thursday. This comes a day after police held Shyamkanu Mahanta -- the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore -- and Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma.

How is the police investigation going?

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sentenced Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days of police custody. They had been arrested from capital Delhi on Wednesday. Further, the CID has added a murder charge in the registered case. As per reports, Shyamkanu Mahanta is the younger brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a former DGP who currently serves as the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.

When and how did Zubeen Garg die?

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated music icon, died due to apparent drowning on September 19 in Singapore, sending shockwaves among his countless fans and triggering widespread speculation over the circumstances that led to his untimely demise. More than 60 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across Assam, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to merge them for a thorough investigation into the singer's death.