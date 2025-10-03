Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

Meta to bring BIG changes for users from..., data from AI chatbots to transform Facebook, Instagram feeds; here’s all you need to know

Despite Donald Trump's tariffs, India set to become new global leader in THIS industry

DNA TV Show: Pakistan's anti-India propaganda continues on the cricket field

Acne during periods? Why pimples flare up and how to control them

Karan Johar revealed OMAD diet helped him shed kilos, but is it really safe?

Day after Kantara Chapter 1 release, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 3 CONFIRMED, to be titled…

India exports record-high diesel to Europe in September amid Trump tariffs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Their action...’

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu hails IDF for preventing Gaza Flotila, says, ‘Thei

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Pakistan spying own citizens, uses THESE Chinese tech, reveals report

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

Zubeen Garg death case: Two more arrests made, total now 4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held

After several days of interrogation by officials of the CID, Goswami and Mahanta were arrested by the police on Thursday. This comes a day after police held Shyamkanu Mahanta -- the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore -- and Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 12:59 AM IST

Zubeen Garg death: Two more arrests made, musicians Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta held
Zubeen Garg died last month in Singapore.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In connection with the suspicious death of iconic singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Thursday arrested his co-musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four. After several days of interrogation by officials of the CID, Goswami and Mahanta were arrested by the police late on Thursday. This comes a day after police held Shyamkanu Mahanta -- the main organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore -- and Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma.

How is the police investigation going?

Earlier, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Kamrup (Metro) district sentenced Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma to 14 days of police custody. They had been arrested from capital Delhi on Wednesday. Further, the CID has added a murder charge in the registered case. As per reports, Shyamkanu Mahanta is the younger brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a former DGP who currently serves as the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.

When and how did Zubeen Garg die?

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated music icon, died due to apparent drowning on September 19 in Singapore, sending shockwaves among his countless fans and triggering widespread speculation over the circumstances that led to his untimely demise. More than 60 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across Assam, following which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to merge them for a thorough investigation into the singer's death.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of thos
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...
Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with
Rani Mukerji reveals why her wedding pictures with Aditya Chopra were never made public: 'My husband is a very...'
Rani Mukerji reveals why wedding pics with Aditya Chopra were never made public
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE