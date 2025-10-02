Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges

Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday and have since been remanded to 14 days in police custody. Zubeen, a celebrated music icon, died at age 52 due to apparent drowning in Singapore on September 19. Read on for more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

The Assam Police have filed murder charges against late singer Zubeen Garg's manager and festival organiser, who have been arrested in connection with the iconic musician's death last month, news agency PTI reported. Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday and have since been remanded to 14 days in police custody. Zubeen, a celebrated music icon, died at the age of 52 due to apparent drowning in Singapore on September 19.

What did Assam Police say about the accused?

Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, said that interrogation of the two accused was ongoing. He added: "We have now added Section 103 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) in the FIR," which pertains to punishment for murder. On Wednesday, police said the two had been booked for various charges including criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence. Reportedly, Mahanta is the younger brother of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, a former DGP who currently serves as the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.

Assam CID probing Zubeen's death case

Zubeen died on September 19 in Singapore, sending shockwaves among countless fans and triggering widespread speculation over the circumstances that led to his untimely demise. More than 60 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed across the state, following which Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to merge them for a thorough investigation into Zubeen's death.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
