DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'
IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test
When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...
Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route
Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'
INDIA
CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said a judicial commission will be formed to probe the death of the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, he said in a Facebook live. "We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," he added.
The CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others, including the icon's manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta. Already, four people have been arrested in the case.
Sarma said, "We had requested the chief justice of the Gauhati HC to nominate a judicial commission and appoint one sitting judge instead of a retired judge. He has accepted our request and approved Justice Saikia to head this panel. I thank the chief justice of the Gauhati HC."
Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.
READ | SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here
Without sharing details, the CM claimed that some people were trying to derail the investigation into the death of the singer. "Some instigated the public to attack police while they were doing their work. It seems a section is trying to take revenge on me because I carried out eviction drives to clear encroachment. If someone wants to take revenge, they should not take it in the name of Zubeen," he stressed.