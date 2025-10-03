Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said a judicial commission will be formed to probe the death of the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, he said in a Facebook live. "We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," he added.

Who is currently probing Zubeen Garg’s death case?

The CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others, including the icon's manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta. Already, four people have been arrested in the case.

Sarma said, "We had requested the chief justice of the Gauhati HC to nominate a judicial commission and appoint one sitting judge instead of a retired judge. He has accepted our request and approved Justice Saikia to head this panel. I thank the chief justice of the Gauhati HC."

Zubeen Garg’s death

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

READ | SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

What Assam CM Sarma said

Without sharing details, the CM claimed that some people were trying to derail the investigation into the death of the singer. "Some instigated the public to attack police while they were doing their work. It seems a section is trying to take revenge on me because I carried out eviction drives to clear encroachment. If someone wants to take revenge, they should not take it in the name of Zubeen," he stressed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final
Tilak Varma once again rescues India; stuns Australia days after thrashing Pakis
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says 'probe on'
At least 9 children die from consuming contaminated cough syrup; centre says...
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinem
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025
Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE