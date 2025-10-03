Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said a judicial commission will be formed to probe the death of the state's cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, he said in a Facebook live. "We will form the commission tomorrow. Now, we request all the people who have any information or videos related to Zubeen Garg's death to come forward and depose in front of the commission," he added.

Who is currently probing Zubeen Garg’s death case?

The CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta and almost 10 others, including the icon's manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta. Already, four people have been arrested in the case.

Sarma said, "We had requested the chief justice of the Gauhati HC to nominate a judicial commission and appoint one sitting judge instead of a retired judge. He has accepted our request and approved Justice Saikia to head this panel. I thank the chief justice of the Gauhati HC."

Zubeen Garg’s death

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

What Assam CM Sarma said

Without sharing details, the CM claimed that some people were trying to derail the investigation into the death of the singer. "Some instigated the public to attack police while they were doing their work. It seems a section is trying to take revenge on me because I carried out eviction drives to clear encroachment. If someone wants to take revenge, they should not take it in the name of Zubeen," he stressed.