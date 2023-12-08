ZPM chief Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram chief minister

Alongside Lalduhoma, several other ZPM leaders also took the oath of office as ministers during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl.

Lalduhoma, the 73-year-old leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Mizoram on Friday. This historic moment marks the first time a leader not affiliated with either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress has assumed the position.

Alongside Lalduhoma, several other ZPM leaders also took the oath of office as ministers during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati officiated the ceremony, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and the other ministers.