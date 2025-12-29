Zomato, Swiggy and other delivery workers on strike on Dec 31: All you need to know

The delivery workers across major e-commerce platforms, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon, have announced a nationwide strike on December 31, affecting the celebration on New Year's Eve. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) will lead the strike, which is reportedly backed by multiple regional collectives, including platform worker unions from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Gig workers on strike on Dec 31: What will be impacted?



The planned strike comes a day before New Year’s, with more than one lakh delivery workers across food delivery, quick commerce, and e-commerce platforms expected to either log out of apps or significantly reduce their work. Typically, the order volume surges during the New Year's celebration, as demand for fast deliveries increases. The disruption to food orders, grocery deliveries and last-minute shopping during the celebration will be heavily expected. Major cities, such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as several tier-2 markets, will be impacted.



Why are delivery workers on a nationwide strike?



Even as demand for fast deliveries has surged, the working conditions in the gig economy have continued to deteriorate, claimunions, adding that the companies are not improving the condition which is just worsening the situation for the workers. According to union leaders, the quick commerce has not translated into better pay, job security or safer working conditions for those on the ground. Also, the company prioritise speed and customer convenience while workers have to bear workloads and small earnings. One of the union leaders claimed that every time delivery workers have raised the issue, these platform companies have either blocked their IDs or made threats, intimidation with police complaints, and algorithmic punishment.



Earlier, the gig workers had led the strike on December 25, with nearly 40,000 delivery workers participated which led to around 60 per cent of disruption in deliveries in many cities.