Zomato removed complaint of Bengaluru restaurant after girl fell sick eating

Zomato removed a food review of a girl who said she became ill after dining at a Bengaluru restaurant. She complained about Zomato’s actions on Twitter.

"A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B'lore (sic) left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning," Disha Sanghvi tweeted. "I wrote a review on (it) and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months."

But her post was later removed by Zomato, she said.

Also Read: Use WhatsApp to purchase tickets on Namma Metro in Bengaluru, step-by-step guide) Zomato sent an email to Sanghvi explaining its action, she shared a screenshot. (

The food aggregator said it took down her post because "Zomato is not the appropriate platform for reporting health code violations."

A recent visit to a restaurant in Koramangala, B'lore left my colleague and me with a severe case of food poisoning. I wrote a review on @zomato and while doing so, found that many people had a similar experience in the last few months. Zomato took down the review citing this pic.twitter.com/O3V1lbpzN9 October 30, 2022

Zomato continued by saying that while it valued all viewpoints, certain content constraints applied. "We hope you understand our position here," they said.

One person responded to Sanghavi's tweet on Twitter by questioning why Zomato withdrew her review rather than removing the restaurant's listing.

"This is exactly the kind of review I want to see," another person said."If the food is average, it'll just be one to try and skip. But if the food can affect my health, that's definitely something to be highlighted."

One account sided with Zomato on the matter.

"Isn’t this for good measure though?" they asked. "Wouldn’t people abuse the content otherwise w/o having any authority on commenting over violations? In fact they (Zomato) did indicate who you need to complain to. Zomato cannot let non-authorities comment on serious, investigative matters no?