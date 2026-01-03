FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next

Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?

Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...

Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series; Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya face uncertainty

Will Mustafizur Rahman's IPL exit impact Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign in India? Here's what we know so far

Why did the US strike Venezuela and capture its president Nicolas Maduro? Here's what we know so far

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’

6,6,6,6,6,4: Hardik Pandya goes berserk in Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashes maiden List A century vs Vidarbha

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon gets engaged to singer Stebin Ben, flaunts huge diamond ring: 'Easiest yes I've ever...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shah Rukh Khan's King and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

SRK's King and SLB's Love and War to copy Dhurandhar's strategy?

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next

Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20

Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?

Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’

A Telangana-based gig workers’ union has criticised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s claims about delivery partner earnings, saying that after expenses and lack of benefits, the work conditions remain unfair and 'not decent work.'

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 03:41 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

New Delhi, January 3, a fresh discussion on the working conditions in the Indian quick commerce and food delivery sector has arisen. A union representing gig workers based in Telangana has taken to the media to publicly denounce Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, asserting that the ongoing system is inadequate for providing proper working conditions for the delivery partners.

What the Zomato CEO said:

Deepinder Goyal posted a long explanation on X (formerly Twitter) illustrating the earnings of delivery partners on Zomato and Blinkit. According to him, in 2025, delivery workers were paid an average of Rs 102 per hour, tips aside. This represented a rise of 10.9 per cent from 2024, when the average was Rs 92 per hour.

As per Goyal, the delivery partners have the advantage of working flexible hours, taking home the whole of the customer tips, and not being compelled to take risks in driving because of the delivery period. He also pointed out that the company provides workers' insurance and a retirement plan as benefits.

Union challenges the claims:

The CEO's remarks were rejected by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Association (TGPWA), which claimed that the real situation was very opposite. The union maintained that the net earnings of the workers after deducting costs for fuel, vehicle repairs and daily expenses are only about Rs 81 per hour.

Monthly income remains low:

The union provided an illustration that the monthly salary of approximately Rs 21,000 is the maximum an associate may earn if he/she works 10 hours a day for 26 days. The union has taken the situation into account from the perspective of the delivery boys and the ever-increasing living expenses and opined that the amount is not satisfactory.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

No paid leave or social security:

Moreover, the union emphasised that using the delivery partners, for example, they do not get paid vacation, social security, or accident insurance. Due to the absence of these minimal safeguards, it declared the delivery labour system in the present day as 'not decent work.' The union further questioned Goyal’s focus on customer tips. It said that only around 5 per cent of orders actually include tips, meaning most delivery workers cannot depend on this extra income.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20 minutes, here's what happened next
Kotak Securities' tech glitch leaves F&O trader with Rs 1.75 crore profit in 20
Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?
Who is Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President 'captured' by the US?
Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out
Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealan
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead in San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day, her age was just...
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria Jones found dead on New Year's Day
Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series; Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya face uncertainty
Mohammed Shami not cleared in fitness report ahead of New Zealand series
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth
Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement