Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s pay claims trigger backlash as gig workers' union calls work conditions ‘not decent’

A Telangana-based gig workers’ union has criticised Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s claims about delivery partner earnings, saying that after expenses and lack of benefits, the work conditions remain unfair and 'not decent work.'

New Delhi, January 3, a fresh discussion on the working conditions in the Indian quick commerce and food delivery sector has arisen. A union representing gig workers based in Telangana has taken to the media to publicly denounce Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, asserting that the ongoing system is inadequate for providing proper working conditions for the delivery partners.

What the Zomato CEO said:

Deepinder Goyal posted a long explanation on X (formerly Twitter) illustrating the earnings of delivery partners on Zomato and Blinkit. According to him, in 2025, delivery workers were paid an average of Rs 102 per hour, tips aside. This represented a rise of 10.9 per cent from 2024, when the average was Rs 92 per hour.

As per Goyal, the delivery partners have the advantage of working flexible hours, taking home the whole of the customer tips, and not being compelled to take risks in driving because of the delivery period. He also pointed out that the company provides workers' insurance and a retirement plan as benefits.

Union challenges the claims:

The CEO's remarks were rejected by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Association (TGPWA), which claimed that the real situation was very opposite. The union maintained that the net earnings of the workers after deducting costs for fuel, vehicle repairs and daily expenses are only about Rs 81 per hour.

Monthly income remains low:

The union provided an illustration that the monthly salary of approximately Rs 21,000 is the maximum an associate may earn if he/she works 10 hours a day for 26 days. The union has taken the situation into account from the perspective of the delivery boys and the ever-increasing living expenses and opined that the amount is not satisfactory.

No paid leave or social security:

Moreover, the union emphasised that using the delivery partners, for example, they do not get paid vacation, social security, or accident insurance. Due to the absence of these minimal safeguards, it declared the delivery labour system in the present day as 'not decent work.' The union further questioned Goyal’s focus on customer tips. It said that only around 5 per cent of orders actually include tips, meaning most delivery workers cannot depend on this extra income.

