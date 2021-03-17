Zomato case: Woman who alleged delivery boy of assault leaves Bengaluru, here's why

A day after an FIR was lodged against Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee, who had accused Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj of attacking her, she left Bengaluru on Wednesday.

This came just after cops contacted Chandranee for questioning following Kamaraj's counter-complaint. The Zomato food delivery executive has rejected the allegations levelled against him, saying "let the truth win".

A leading news portal reported that the police said they called the Bengaluru-based woman to appear before the investigating officer for questioning, but she said she had left the city and is at her aunt's house in Maharashtra.

Also read Zomato case: FIR lodged against Bengaluru woman who alleged assault by delivery boy

The police said that they have given her time to make her statement once she returns, and added, "If she fails to come before police, we will arrest her".

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Kamaraj, she has been booked under sections 355 (assault), 504 (insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Here's everything that has happened in the case so far -

Hitesha Chandranee, a makeup artist and influencer from Bengaluru had recently shared a video claiming that a Zomato delivery executive hit her and ran away after an altercation over a delay in delivery of food. Hours after Chandranee posted the video, Kamaraj was arrested by the Bengaluru police. However, he was granted conditional bail afterward.

Chandranee had shared a video of the same on her Instagram account and a shorter version of the same clip on Twitter.

After her video went viral, Zomato also shared an apology for the incident and promised necessary action. "Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation. Along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," they wrote.

The Zomato delivery executive, however, shared a different version of the incident and denied the allegations saying that it was the woman who first verbally abused him, and then hit him with a "chappal."

"She refused to pay after accepting the order as I was late for the delivery and asked it for free," Kamaraj, the accused, told ANI.

"She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding," he said.

"I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he added.