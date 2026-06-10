Zoji-La Tunnel,: After Taj Mahal, Iranian genius helps India build longest road tunnel; Know about his education, family background

Zoji-La Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project, is designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Know the team behind Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel.

Zoji-La Tunnel, described as the world's highest and Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel, completed the symbolic excavation of the final wall of rock on Tuesday, June 9 2026. The breakthrough ceremony was attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah.

Zojii-La Tunnel: An Iranian engineer is helping India build Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel

Zoji-La Tunnel, a strategic infrastructure project, is designed to provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Being developed at a cost of approximately Rs 6,800 crore and at altitudes ranging from 2,900 metres to 3,310 metres, the project represents a significant engineering accomplishment in one of the world's most challenging terrains. The key figures driving the project are Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi, the lead Iranian engineer overseeing the site. Alongside their engineering teams, they are spearheading the construction of the world's highest and longest single-tube bi-directional tunnel.

For the unversed, Iranian and Persian architects and artisans played a vital role in building the Taj Mahal. The monument is a famous mix of Persian, Islamic, and Indian design styles.

"I am from Iran. I am proud of it. I can say I am proud that about 80% of the project is already finished; the remaining 20% might take another two years or so to complete fully. Regardless, the breakthrough is a major event for the tunnel, and we are happy that, under the current system, we have managed to execute this project effectively. It will take roughly another two and a half years for the tunnel to fully open. However, in a dire emergency, especially if the Army needed to use it, it might be possible to utilise the tunnel for a short period, although under normal circumstances, it is not feasible to use it yet..." Yusuf told ANI.

Further, Yousef, who is married in India, said the harsh winter conditions have historically cut off the Srinagar-Ladakh route for months. The project site is near Minimarg in Drass, one of the coldest inhabited places on earth. “In the wintertime, we have temperatures around minus 35. For more than four and a half months, we have faced lots of difficulties due to heavy snowfall. It closes the road. This tunnel will give all-weather connectivity, uplift the lifestyle of people in the area, and provide regular road connectivity to Ladakh from Kashmir,” he told Kashmir News Service.

Who is Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi

Yousef, a tunnelling expert, is the authority engineer at the Zojila Tunnel. He is the team leader of a joint venture of Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats Pvt Limited (ICT) and Anadjiwala Infra Advisory Pvt Limited (AIAPL), the supervising engineers overseeing the project.

Yousef has studied structural engineering at Karnataka University, Dharwad. It is not clear whether he gained expertise in the field while working in Iran. Yousef said he was married in India and described himself as an Indo-Iranian. He also called India his "second home". He has two children. They currently live back in Iran. Even though they were caught in a tense military conflict back home, his children strongly supported his work.