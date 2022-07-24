Smriti Irani sends legal notice to Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh over allegations against daughter Zoish Irani

Smriti Irani, Zoish Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani has sent legal notices to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Netta D'Souza for alleging that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani has been running an illegal bar in Goa. She has sought a written and unconditional apology and withdrawal of the allegations with immediate effect, ANI reported. On Saturday, Irani rubbished the allegations saying her daughter was a student and didn't run any bar in Goa. She had also threatened to see those making the allegations in court.

In a press conference addressed by Ramesh and Khera, Congress demanded that Smriti Irani should be sacked as a minister as her daughter had been running an illegal bar in Goa. The opposition party also shared a copy of the purported show cause notice given to the bar. They alleged the officer who issued the notice was transferred for acting against the establishment.

Zoish Irani's lawyer, Kirat Nagra on Saturday refuted the allegations saying his client wasn't the owner of any restaurant in Goa.

Smriti Irani addressed a press conference and said Congress was assassinating her daughter's character.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said.

Congress, meanwhile, continued attacks against the Irani family.

On Sunday, youth Congress workers protested outside the restaurant in Goa. Goa Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar and state unit spokesman Amarnath Panjikar led the protest outside the restaurant in Assagao village and demanded that the establishment be shut down.

