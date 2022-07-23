'Zoish Irani student or restaurant owner?' Congress shares Smriti Irani's daughter's interview with Kunal Vijaykar

Smriti Irani said the allegations leveled against her daughter by Congress were aimed at assassinating her daughter's character. (File)

New Delhi: The Congress continued its attack on Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoish Irani on Saturday, even after the former mounted a spirited defense at a press conference today. Congress leader Srinivas BV shared a video in which a young woman is talking about a restaurant with the celebrity food blogger and television personality, Kunal Vijaykar. Referring to the Irani senior's remark that her daughter is a college student and doesn't run a bar, the leader said in the tweet that the family should first decide if Zoish Irani is a restaurant owner or a student.

DNA can't independently confirm the veracity of the video shared by the Congress leader.

"First decided at home if your daughter is a student or a restaurant owner. Aren't these your words," he tweeted with an old news piece.

मैडम @smritiirani जी,



पहले घर पर बैठकर तय कर लीजिए आपकी बेटी Student है या फिर Restaurant की मालकिन,



ये शब्द भी तो आपके ही है ना https://t.co/KSvXG5nvve — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) July 23, 2022

He also shared the video of the interview with Vijaykar.

Some members of BJP are shamelessly claiming that the owner of the bar is not the daughter of 'Tulsi' ji, this video is for them.



#स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो pic.twitter.com/tQbWRigZQp — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) July 23, 2022

The Congress on Saturday demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the dismissal of Smriti Irani as a minister, alleging her daughter has been running in an illegal bar in Goa. The opposition party also shared a copy of the purported show cause notice given to the bar and alleged that the excise official who gave the notice is reportedly being transferred after pressure from the authorities.

Kirat Nagra, the lawyer of Zoish Irani, dismissed the allegations as baseless and said his client wasn't the owner of the restaurant in question, Silly Souls Goa.

In a press conference today, Smriti Irani said the allegations leveled against her daughter by Congress were aimed at assassinating her daughter's character. She said Zoish was an 18-year-old college student and doesn't run a bar.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said.

She also threatened those "who assassinated" her daughter's character with a court case.

"Those who assassinated my daughter's character, I will see you in the court of law and the court of people," she added.

With inputs from PTI