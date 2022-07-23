Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'Zoish Irani student or restaurant owner?' Congress shares Smriti Irani's daughter's interview with Kunal Vijaykar

The Congress on Saturday demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the dismissal of Smriti Irani as a minister.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

'Zoish Irani student or restaurant owner?' Congress shares Smriti Irani's daughter's interview with Kunal Vijaykar
Smriti Irani said the allegations leveled against her daughter by Congress were aimed at assassinating her daughter's character. (File)

New Delhi: The Congress continued its attack on Smriti Irani and her daughter Zoish Irani on Saturday, even after the former mounted a spirited defense at a press conference today. Congress leader Srinivas BV shared a video in which a young woman is talking about a restaurant with the celebrity food blogger and television personality, Kunal Vijaykar. Referring to the Irani senior's remark that her daughter is a college student and doesn't run a bar, the leader said in the tweet that the family should first decide if Zoish Irani is a restaurant owner or a student. 

DNA can't independently confirm the veracity of the video shared by the Congress leader. 

"First decided at home if your daughter is a student or a restaurant owner. Aren't these your words," he tweeted with an old news piece. 

He also shared the video of the interview with Vijaykar. 

The Congress on Saturday demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi the dismissal of Smriti Irani as a minister, alleging her daughter has been running in an illegal bar in Goa. The opposition party also shared a copy of the purported show cause notice given to the bar and alleged that the excise official who gave the notice is reportedly being transferred after pressure from the authorities. 
Kirat Nagra, the lawyer of Zoish Irani, dismissed the allegations as baseless and said his client wasn't the owner of the restaurant in question, Silly Souls Goa.

In a press conference today, Smriti Irani said the allegations leveled against her daughter by Congress were aimed at assassinating her daughter's character. She said Zoish was an 18-year-old college student and doesn't run a bar. 

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said. 

She also threatened those "who assassinated" her daughter's character with a court case.  

"Those who assassinated my daughter's character, I will see you in the court of law and the court of people," she added.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ISC Class 12th Result 2022 date, time: Class 12th result likely to be declared TOMORROW at cisce.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.