Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu is advising young entrepreneurs to marry in their 20s, know why?

In today's generation, where career is considered as a priority over marriage and having children, Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu, has an advise for the young entrepreneurs. In his short post on X, he advised young entrepreneurs to marry and have children early in life. Why? Well here's what he said. He shared that coung people should get married a it is thier ' demographic duty to society and their own ancestors.'

On X, he wrote, 'I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it. I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned but I am sure these ideas will resonate again.'

He wrote this, while reposting Upasana Konidela's post that read, 'I truly had an amazing time interacting with the students at IIT Hyderabad. When I asked, “How many of you want to get married?” — more men raised their hands, than the women! The women seemed far more career-focused !!!! This is the new - Progressive India.'

Who is Sridhar Vembu?

Sridhar Vembu was born in 1968 in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. He completed his engineering from IIT Madras in 1989. He left for the United States after graduation. He did his post-graduation from New Jersey's Princeton University. He is is an Indian billionaire business magnate and the founder and former chief executive officer of the Zoho Corporation. According to Forbes, he is the 39th richest person in India with a net worth of $5.85 billion, as of 2024.

Zoho CEO, Sridhar Vembu divorced his wife Pramila Srinivasan , and his wife has alleged that he abandoned her and her son in California and transferred his shares without telling her. Pramila was born on June 9, 1968, in New York City. She did her school from Cluny Convent High School. Then she got into Rutgers University for graduation and did her master's there in Electrical and Computed Engineering. After that, she completed her PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1997 from Purdue University.