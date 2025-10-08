Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 08:57 PM IST

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence. He dedicated this to the hard-working engineers of the company who toiled hard in Zoho over the years and chose to stay in India.

In a post on X, Vembu wrote, "Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."

 

 

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has transitioned to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for his correspondence. In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.

"Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X.

About Zoho

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.

