'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...
Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'
New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide
Chirag Paswan to resign from union cabinet? Buzz grows as LJP-RV chief calls for 'emergency meet' amid rift with NDA
Watch: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh laugh uncontrollably at MS Dhoni's....video goes viral, netizens react
Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance
Sunder Pichai's Google to invest Rs 887,300,000,000 in India to develop...in Andhra Pradesh
INDIA
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence.
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he switched to the new email service provider Zoho Mail for his correspondence. He dedicated this to the hard-working engineers of the company who toiled hard in Zoho over the years and chose to stay in India.
In a post on X, Vembu wrote, "Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hard-working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat."
Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has transitioned to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for his correspondence. In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.
"Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X.
Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.
Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.
Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.
ALSO READ | Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more
Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI