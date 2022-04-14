Ziqitza Healthcare will operate the newly launched 112 Emergency Service in Odisha

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, has been awarded to manage and operate 106 no of vehicles of 112 emergency response services in Odisha.

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. (ZHL), Asia's largest private emergency medical service (EMS) provider has successfully deployed 61 ERV out of 106 numbers of 112 emergency response vehicle in the first phase in Odisha. This has enabled Ziqitza’s team to expand services in Odisha further along with 108 emergency services. Ziqitza won the contracts through a competitive bid process.

These new 112 emergency response vehicles will act in similar lines to that of a PCR van. But to manage the tasks more efficiently these new vans have been equipped with modern systems such as GIS and GPS. With these additions, assistance will be provided promptly and effectively at the time of emergency situations such as crime, mob acts or accidents. The aim of this new service, is to address the distress calls by the citizens in a more coordinated manner. Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal, IPS, Director General of Police flagged off 106 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) at an event organized at OSAP 6tn Battalion ground, Cuttack.

Presently, government provides various emergency services e.g., Police, Fire, Health etc. to citizens through different channels. The existence of multiple emergency numbers creates confusion in the minds of the public. Through the new 112 emergency response service a common integrated platform will bring, Police, Fire, Ambulance and other services together. This will simplify the process and will reduce the response time for the public. ZHL Rajasthan appreciates Ziqitza limited on its new success in Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sabyasachi Biswal, State Head, Ziqitza Health Care Limited, the managing company operating agency for 112 ERVs in the state said, "Earlier Odisha Govt has launched an all-encompassing-encompassing emergency helpline number '112' to bring police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). The launch of these new 61 ERVs out of 106 ERVs, are in line with state govt's effort in strengthening the 112 service. This initiative will be a key enabler to ensure timely response in case of any emergency and a boom to the 4.3crore population of the state."

Speaking about the development, Mr. Chandan Datta, Business Head, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, “With the help of 112 ERV in Odisha, we are committed to helping people in distress. We deeply appreciate of the support and cooperation we have received from the State Government agencies & NHM of Odisha that given us the opportunity to serve the people of the states. The 112 initiatives will be a key enabler to ensure timely response in case of any emergency. And we aim to provide people one stop solution in case of any emergency to their health & distress and we would like to urge people to avail this service to get solutions for their health & safety related queries.”

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. Ziqitza limited Rajasthan & Ziqitza Rajasthan urges people in Odisha to avail this service to get solutions for their emergency related queries. The service network includes 3,600 ambulances across 16 states with state of art Helpline centres ZHL services 2 beneficiaries every second in India. Ziqitza Health Care Limited is a professional company supported by reputed investors like Acumen Fund, HDFC, IDFC and India Value Fund on board. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza limited is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

(Sponsored feature)