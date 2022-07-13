Zika virus detected in Maharashtra: What are Zika symptoms? Why is Zika virus dangerous?

Zika symptoms: Zika is extremely dangerous for certain groups.

Maharashtra's health department has said a seven-year-old girl has tested positive for the Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The girl is a resident of an ashram shala (residential schools for tribal children) in Talasari taluka of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

What is Zika virus?

The aedes aegypti mosquito spreads Zika virus. It spreads through mosquito bite. Unlike dengue mosquitoes, this breed bites victims 24 hours a day. The biggest danger of Zika is that a pregnant mother can pass it on to her fetus. It can cause birth defects. There is no vaccine or cure for Zika.

Zika can also be transmitted through sex and possibly through blood transfusion.

What are Zika's symptoms?

For most people Zika is a mild infection. Its symptoms include fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes and muscle pain. Most people don't require hospitalisation. Deaths are very rare. Once infected, the victims are likely to attain immunity against future infections.

However, Zika is extremely dangerous for pregnant women. This virus can cause birth defects in infants, including microcephaly. It can also cause miscarriage, stillbirth and other defects.

If a person has Zika infection, she must get rest, drink plenty of fluids, take medicines after doctor's consultation to ease symptomatic discomfort. Aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are to be avoided.