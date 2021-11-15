Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur reach 123, active caseload stands at 96

As the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down in all of the major parts of the country, Uttar Pradesh has been overtaken by a new menace, which has struck fear in the hearts of the citizens. The Zika virus cases in parts of UP are increasing each day.

Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh has become a hotbed for Zika virus cases in the state over the past month. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad has said that the city has reported a total of 123 cases of Zika virus so far.

The official further added that out of these cases, 96 cases are currently active in Kanpur. One case of Zika virus was recently reported in Kannauj while three cases were reported in Lucknow. The government has launched an alert in all the areas with the most reported cases.

Prasad, in conversation with ANI, said, “A total of 123 cases of Zika virus have been reported in Kanpur district so far, out of which 96 cases are active. One case of Zika virus was reported in Kannauj and three in Lucknow.”

He further added that the government is taking steps to curb the rate of infection in Kanpur and the rest of Uttar Pradesh. The authorities are also working on contact tracing, and spraying localities to reduce the breeding of mosquitoes in certain areas.

Recently, the authorities in Lucknow also established containment zones around the houses of patients to make sure that the infection doesn’t spread any further. Officials have also been asked to activate monitoring committees to track the spread of the Zika virus in Lucknow.

The Zika infection is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

